‘They Definitely Settled So Good’: Simone Biles’ Confession About Her Busty New Look Has Fans Saying the Final Look Was Worth It

Simone Biles finally revealed the truth about a topic fans have whispered about for years during a relaxed “girl talk” chat online.

Biles’ deeper reveal followed weeks of plastic surgery chatter, after fans thought they clocked an obvious enhancement to her new look in recent months. And now, many say they might have been right.

In a quick TikTok video, the gymnastics star finally confirmed the rumors — answering the questions people had been wondering about, revealing the size and recovery process.

Simone Biles comes clean about her new look after months of plastic surgery rumors. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram) (Photo: @simonebiles / Instagram)

“OK! What everyone has been waiting for. Let’s talk about it,” the Olympian says while motioning her hands to her breast implants.

Biles started out by sharing the who, what, when and where of the process, while sporting a tight white tank and matching sweatpants.

“I got my boobs done June 16. I got them done in Houston, Texas, by Dr. Kriti Mohan. She’s the best,” said Biles. “We decided under the muscle was going to be the best option for me based on my inspiration photos to get the most natural look.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons website, under the muscle is a term for submuscular placement. It means that the implant is placed under the pectoral chest muscle.

She then got into the details, briefly touching on the size and style she chose. “310, high-profile, extra-filled silicone,” Biles listed, noting she even considered going up to a size about 20cc higher but realized that option wouldn’t suit her frame.

When deciding what worked best, she factored in her natural, athletic build — reminding fans that at 4-foot-8, 105 pounds, and with broad shoulders, she wanted something that complemented her proportions.

Biles moved on to describe her painful recovery journey following the surgery.

“Y’all lied. This [mess] hurts so bad,” she said, playfully scolding unidentified online users who claimed they had an easy going healing process.

“Hell no,” she exclaimed, “Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks. And I’m glad I did because my recovery was rough.”

Jonathan Owens — Biles’ husband and a safety for the Chicago Bears — was right by her side. She recalled, “On the very first day, Jonathan had to lift me out of bed. He had to physically pick me up and help me to the restroom.”

Simone Biles before and after her breast implants. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Being that Biles and her doctor chose to go under the muscle during the procedure, she attributed the pain to her muscular frame.

At first, Biles said that she wasn’t a fan of the implants.

“They were to my neck. I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor and was like, take them out, they need to be smaller, because they looked like aliens at first. But now they’re perfect.”

The gold medalist wrapped up the video by describing how the implants were inserted, noting that the procedure involved a funnel-like device that allowed for small, half-inch incisions that healed cleanly and left minimal scarring.

Fans were singing her praises in the comments of her Tik Tok page.

One person said, “They look soooooo good omg.”

Someone else wrote, “They definitely settled so good.”

A third joked, “They look amazon and match perfectly honestly.”

But fans weren’t always this supportive. Back in July, when they first noticed her enhancements, the reaction was very different. She had posted an Instagram carousel from her vacation in Belize with her husband, posing in a black Fendi bikini — and it didn’t take long for people to zoom in and start talking.

Now that she’s shared the actual date of her surgery, it’s clear they took their trip around week 3 post-surgery.

Some people complained that the size was too large, and others said that they wished she had appreciated her natural body instead of going under the knife.

Back then, they did look on the larger side for her small frame, but they have now seemed to level out.