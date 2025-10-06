‘Don’t She Got a Husband?’: Simone Biles’ Wild Vegas Night Leads to Jaw-Dropping Thirst Trap Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In On

Simone Biles is showing off her cheeky recap from her trip to Las Vegas. The highly decorated gymnast recently went to Sin City, where her husband, Jonathan Owens, and the Chicago Bears defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 28.

While there, Biles took a few head-turning and jaw-dropping snapshots, which she recently posted for her Instagram followers. Her Oct. 5 collage caused a lot of commotion on her social media page after posting a stunning thirst trap image among several other pictures.

Simone Biles lets her buns out while turning up in Vegas. (Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Biles wore a dark brown tank top layered over a bikini, paired with camouflage-print bottoms that completed the bold, casual look. The photo captured the 28-year-old’s nearly bare backside draped over the back of a couch. She glanced over her shoulder with a bright smile, drink in hand, as the camera clicked from behind.

‘Got to Get Used to Those’: Simone Biles’ New Look Has Fans Questioning Everything About Her Post-Olympic Transformation

Some people had a lot to say about Biles’ version of suns out buns out in her new photo.

One person said, “Ooooo got the cheeks out.”

Others weren’t very happy with the picture. One person on Threads said, “Nobody wants to see your a– Simone!! Grow up & set a good example for the ton of girls in gymnastics wanting to copy everything you do!”

A third person wrote, “This photo is screaming that you are craving attention.”

Simone Biles jaw-dropping curves turn heads during Vegas trip. (Photos: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Some still felt Biles’ outfit was disrespectful toward her husband. Two critics said, “Don’t she got a husband?” and “Why is she displaying her booty meat?”

One person who came to her defense and said, “If you watched her perform in her gymnastic attire this is no different. Have a great day. She looks amazing.”

The picture was taken while Biles and her friends were heading to a party with DJ and producer Marshmello.

According to her Vegas TikTok recap, Biles’ turn-up with her friends took place the day before her husband’s game on Sunday. She was seen parking with the likes of renowned fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and Torrei Brown, who is the partner of Chicago Bears football player Marcedes Lewis.

There were also other photos from her day party with Marshmello and the fun all-girls picture featuring Biles in a glitter miniskirt.

The duo had another photo together where they were sitting at a table smiling as Chamley-Watson threw up the peace sign.

Some people were side-eyeing the fact that Biles was looking comfortable posing with the 13-time Pan American champion. Being that she’s been married to Owens since 2023, a few fans couldn’t help but think she was disrespecting her husband. But Biles was not letting them run with that narrative.

When someone wrote, “Ummmm… doesn’t look like your husband.. but I am just saying,” she clapped back.

She responded, “Y’all don’t got friends? y’all reach for anything.”

Also in her TikTok recap, Biles mentioned that Chamley-Watson is her “best friend.”

In fact, Biles and Chamley-Watson were in the stands together supporting Owens as his team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. In her Sept. 29 collage of photos from the game, she included a photo of that moment, as well as one of her, Owens, and Chamley-Watson all pictured together. She stood smiling in the middle of the two men as they towered over her from both sides.

Overall it looks like things are all good in the Biles-Owens home. The two were together on Oct. 5 going on a tourist-like exploration through Chicago. They even took pictures near an artwork called Cloud Gate — also known as “The Bean” — which lives at Millennium Hall in downtown Chicago.