‘Is She Going to Compete with Those New Ta-Ta’s?’: Simone Biles Drops a Cryptic Post Has Fans Asking If She’s About to Shock the Olympic World Again

Simone Biles is not ruling out competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The most decorated gymnast in U.S. history has not made an announcement about retirement, yet her future in the sport remains the subject of debate among fans who suspect her best days as an athlete are behind her.

Biles, however, has not subscribed to that idea. During an event for the 2027 World Capital of Sport declaration in Buenos Aires, she wore an oversized brown suit while speaking in the Argentine capital about making plans to make an appearance at the Summer Games in three years.

Simone Biles’s new physique leaves fans doubting she’ll compete in the 2028 Olympics despite teasing a possible return to competition. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me,” she said. “So, currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health.”

Biles last competed in the Paris Olympics, where she took home three gold medals and one silver, bringing her career total to 11. She said taking a break to focus on her mental health was a major contributor to her success.

“The mental and the physical were right on par. They were right on track with each other, so I think that’s really, really important,” said the champion competitor. As for the next gantlet of Olympic events, Biles explained, “I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands,” Biles clarified. “But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement.”

"I want it to be my choice when I'm done."@Simone_Biles speaks exclusively about the future of @gymnastics in the U.S. — and what’s next for her in sport and in life 👉https://t.co/4QdYGolAAi@TeamUSA I @USAGym pic.twitter.com/0tYJSWosIH — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 7, 2025

