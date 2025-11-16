‘Seriously Have No Fashion Sense’: Taylor Swift’s Miniskirt and See-Through Tights Look During Date Night with Travis Kelce Has Critics Wondering If They Get ‘Dressed In the Dark’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have millions in the bank, but according to the fashion police on social media, their style game needs serious backup.

The power couple stepped out for their second date night of the week in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 6, heading to the exclusive members-only club Zero Bond.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s date night looks had social media questioning their fashion sense despite designer price tags. Many content that neither two have any fashion sense. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Swift, never one to shy away from her signature looks, arrived wearing a twisted collar black knit pullover paired with a textured wrap miniskirt, knee-high leather kitten heel boots — all courtesy of her beloved Louis Vuitton. She paired her outfit with a gold-chained Coussin shoulder bag, according to Vogue.

Her accessories included simple gold bracelets and a Petite Moments gold metal hair clip, plus her old mine cut engagement ring that sparkled under the city lights.

The real showstopper, however, was her hosiery choice: a pair of black, rose-embroidered pantyhose from Fleur De Mal, finished off with a long braid detail and her go-to red lip. Meanwhile, Kelce kept things casual in a burgundy suede or velvet-looking bomber jacket with matching loose trousers, a simple black tee, gold chains, and black boots.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying stylish NYC date nights during the Chiefs' bye week, looking happier than ever as newly engaged lovebirds! https://t.co/BRL8I25h3v pic.twitter.com/PqhxGrfy9N — Avery Bailey (@c0deavery) November 8, 2025

But the internet had thoughts — lots of them.

While the couple looked happy and relaxed, Daily Mail readers couldn’t help but weigh in on what they perceived as questionable fashion choices. The commentary ranged from playful ribbing to outright bewilderment about how two people with such substantial resources could miss the mark so consistently.

One person wrote, “They seriously have no fashion sense. Matchy matchy like they bought whatever was on the mannequin.”

Another reader observed, “They would think that with all that money, they would shop somewhere other than the Goodwill Store for clothing.”

The critiques continued as someone else stated, “She wants to dress like the teenage girls who listen to her pop music.”

Another comment read, “Her dress sense is terrible. Always a short skirt and long boots. So boring and predictable.”

One reader pointed out, “The idea of clothing is mostly unimpressive for someone with much access to everything fashion.”

Yet another asked simply, “Does he get dressed in the dark?”

Despite the roasting from the conservative tabloid’s reflexively critical readers, Swift’s fashion influence remains undeniable.

Her style choices, particularly her affinity for statement tights and miniskirts, have inspired countless young fans.

In day-to-day life, Swift has been spotted wearing everything from red tights to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs to Folklore and Evermore-themed plaid miniskirts and check sets.

She has a deliberate approach to fashion — mixing high and low, vintage and contemporary— and has created a style compendium that resonates with fans who see her as relatable despite her superstar status, which is why so many say she dresses like her young fans.

Last year, while visiting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Swift struck up a sweet connection with a young patient named Naya, who couldn’t stop admiring her outfit.

After the December 2025 encounter, Swift decided to turn the moment into a holiday surprise — secretly sending Naya the exact Miu Miu ensemble she’d worn: a matching tartan set featuring a $2,250 plaid shirt and coordinating pleated skirt.

The fashion criticism extends beyond Swift to Kelce himself, who has faced his share of style scrutiny.

Some social media users have suggested that Swift’s influence on his wardrobe hasn’t exactly elevated his look, with observers pointing out that the couple seems to share a mutual blind spot when it comes to pulling together cohesive outfits.

Ultimately, whether they’re dressing in the dark or simply marching to the beat of their own fashion drum, Swift and Kelce seem unbothered by the commentary.

Their confidence in their choices, designer labels and all, suggests that perhaps the real style is not caring what other people, outside of their fanbase, think — even when that’s wondering if someone should intervene with a stylist’s phone number.