‘Are Those Pants?’: Travis Kelce’s Date Night Look Has Fans Saying ‘Ever Since He Started Dating Taylor His Style Became Terrible’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong, but fans continue to have opinionated takes about their relationship.

On Wednesday, June 4, the couple were spotted after having a romantic date night in Palm Beach, Florida where the NFL star is training. A fan captured the two walking hand-in-hand out of the restaurant Buccan as they headed for their vehicle.

Despite the smiles on their faces— suggesting that they’d had a good evening — fussy fans could not help but find something wrong in the clip.

Taylor Swift spotted on date night with Travis Kelce in Florida. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

This time it was Kelce’s fashion that was their target.

It is unclear whether he and Swift planned to match or not but they both stepped out wearing simple but flirty attire with the color black as their base.

The “You Belong With Me” singer opted for a cute mini dress that fanned out at the bottom, which she paired with sheer-colored heels. The Kansas City Chiefs player wore a black top with a flashy pair of loose-fitted checkered pants. To complete his outfit, he wore what appeared to be all black loafers.

Fans, waiting for the couple outside were filming and screaming mainly the Grammy award winning singer’s name. Swift and Kelce both waved at the crowd before entering their shared vehicle and leaving.

The video was originally shared by a fan on X but reposted by “Entertainment Tonight” on Instagram on June 4. Social media users left their comments under the video judging Kelce’s attire.

One person, who was not a fan of his pants, said, “He wears his pajama pants to go out to eat?”

Not Travis in PJs 😭😭 — American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) June 5, 2025

Another fan wrote, “Wtf are those pants?”

Someone else blamed Swift for Kelce’s current fashion, “Ever since he started dating Taylor his style became terrible.”

However, another person suggested Kelce never had good style. “For the love of God someone teach him how to dress,” they wrote.

Travis Kelce has been recognized and praised for his sartorial sense during the ritual walk to the locker room before a game. He once told The Wall Street Journal that he takes three hours to pick out his outfit for that pregame moment.

(Photos: @dhart0412/X)

Despite having all of that extra time, there have been many game-day incidents where he ends up not settling on an outfit until he’s almost due at the stadium.

He said, “I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”

The 35-year-old is aware that he won’t always get love for his fashion choices, and he seems to be taking that very well.

“Obviously, not every look is for everybody,” Kelce said to WSJ. “I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

He takes a similar approach in his relationship with Swift. It appears they both are familiar with knowing that opinions from their fans are going to come. Not only opinions … but gossip.

Over the past few months, fans have kept a close eye on Kelce to notice his many looks during the offseason when away from his significant other. Still even Swift got blamed for ruining what used to be his “good looks.“

Since starting their 2-year-old relationship, the couple have been rumored to be discussing having a baby, breaking up, getting engaged, getting married, and so on. But they both keep relatively quiet about their romance, causing all the speculation to remain just that until confirmed.