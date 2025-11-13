‘This Is Why No Man Want Her’: Tiffany Haddish Took a Girls Trip to Africa and Decided to get Married, and You Won’t Believe to Whom!

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Haddish — she’s a new bride!

During an adventurous safari trip across Africa with her closest friends, the “Girls Trip” actress decided to get hitched — but not in the way anyone expected. Instead of a grand celebrity romance or secret rendezvous, Haddish pulled the ultimate move and got married in a heartfelt ceremony celebrating personal growth and self-commitment.

Tiffany Haddish reveals she got married, leaving fans specularting on who decided to marry the comedian following her breakup with Common. (Photo: Tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

‘Such an Embarrassment’: Tiffany Haddish Faces Backlash for Offering to ‘Scrub’ African Driver with Peroxide and Baking Soda Over Bad Hygiene

The nuptials took place during a real-life girls’ trip with her three best friends, as captured in her new Peacock docuseries “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off,” premiering Nov. 13.

In a promotional clip for the series, fans see snapshots of the crew’s travels — including Haddish walking down the aisle in traditional African wedding attire — setting up a scene that suggests she may have found true love on her journey.

The series follows Haddish and three of her friends — Selena Martin, Shermona Long, and Sparkle Clark — as they explore various locations in four countries. While the actress didn’t shy away from flirting with local “African kings,” her ultimate love story came when she realized the longest and most reliable relationship she’d ever have was with herself.

Later in the interview, the Emmy-winning actress described the event as a true testament to her self-commitment.

“If you going to keep any promises in life, the promises you make to yourself are the main ones you need to be keeping. That’s the longest relationship you’re going to have, and there’s no ceremony for you, to you. There’s no ceremony for that,” she explained. “So, f–k it, I’m marrying me.”

But who did she marry? No one. While Haddish’s self-marriage was meant as a symbolic act of self-acceptance, not everyone was impressed.

“People just be doing anything with their time,” said one unimpressed TheJasmineBrand follower after the story was shared on Instagram.

Another wrote, “Seek help if you have to do this. Smh.”

One user added, “She’s not wrong, but something tells me the lineup for external marriage proposals wasn’t that long anyway.”

“She’s damaged goods but that’s nice for her,” another commented, while one critic flat-out said, “This is why no man want her… she weird.”

Despite the criticism, “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” isn’t just another reality show. The six-episode series follows Haddish and her “day ones” through once-in-a-lifetime adventures and emotional conversations that address personal trauma — including some of Haddish’s public struggles.

The 45-year-old star continues to deal with the fallout from two DUI-related arrests in 2022 and 2023, as well as backlash from a 2024 trip to Zimbabwe, where her TikTok post admiring a local grocery store was deemed “tone deaf” and “out of touch.”

Headlines about Haddish’s love life also haven’t made her commitment to herself seem unreasonable. Following her November 2021 breakup with artist Common — whom she has called her “best” relationship — Haddish has often faced criticism for her unconventional views on dating.

Wayment! Tiffany Haddish enters the chat after her ex-man Common says he'd marry Jennifer Hudson! 👀 https://t.co/IOLvRWFeSN pic.twitter.com/zn4a6ntqxB — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 16, 2024

Social media users speculated that Tiffany Haddish was bitter for continuing to bring up Common and his current relationship with Jennifer Hudson. Many pointed out that she’s shared details about her own yearlong romance with the rapper long after their split — even mentioning him during her guest-hosting stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in August.

While discussing her show with her childhood friends, the “Night School” actress revealed that she met Common at a party, where she wore combat boots with a “pretty dress.”

The ladies let the jokes fly, with one saying Common would for sure contact Haddish after the interview via Instagram. “He stay blowing them up anyway,” said Haddish. I don’t pay attention. Anyway, so moving on. Look. Yeah, you little — all the exes come back when you get on TV. I’m telling you.”

Paired with her string of bizarre remarks — like offering an African man soap because she thought he smelled — it’s clear Tiffany often can’t say the right thing.

On the “In Godfrey We Trust” podcast, Haddish even claimed, “Women with more than two baby daddies usually have some sort of mental illness.”

Haddish has been seen with several suitors since her breakup, though, but she has yet to go public with anyone. Meanwhile, Common and Jennifer Hudson have been inseparable since meeting on the set of their film, “Breathe” in 2022.

Despite the criticism, “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off” isn’t just another reality show. The six-episode series follows Haddish and her “day ones” through once-in-a-lifetime adventures and emotional conversations that address personal trauma — including some of Haddish’s public struggles.

The 45-year-old continues to face backlash from two DUI arrests in 2022 and 2023, along with criticism over her “tone-deaf” 2024 TikTok from Zimbabwe.