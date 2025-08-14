‘Rude! Rude!’: Subway Worker Confronts Furious Tiffany Haddish After Actress Reportedly Stormed Out Over Her Deli Meat, Then Exposes Her Online

Tiffany Haddish, 45, had an unpleasant run-in when she stopped to grab a sandwich in Canton, Mississippi.

A Facebook user who goes by the screen name, Jayye Lovee, posted a video of Haddish in her home state. Lovee called out the “Girls Trip” actress for allegedly having a bad attitude while trying to purchase food from a Subway restaurant.

Tiffany Haddish accused of being rude to Subway worker in Mississippi over the restaurant not serving pastrami sandwiches. (Photo by Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

According to the woman, “She got mad and left” because the establishment had no pastrami meat.

Lovee offered more information about the encounter in the caption for her Facebook Reel. She wrote, “Tiffany Haddish and the other lady from the movie ‘Taken’ who was kidnapped were very rude today.”

“There she is! Rude b—h! Rude Rude!” the woman filming the video could be heard screaming at Haddish as she crossed the street with a handler carrying an umbrella over her head. Haddish then began yelling back, “I didn’t hear you” while having headphones in her ears.

‘Such an Embarrassment’: Tiffany Haddish Faces Backlash for Offering to ‘Scrub’ African Driver with Peroxide and Baking Soda Over Bad Hygiene

The Canton native continued, “All we did was compliment them and try to speak, but I guess she was upset that Subway doesn’t sell pastrami anymore. Girl, we haven’t sold that meat in eight years—get out of here with that Tubi movie!”

Haddish got word of Lovee blasting her on the social media platform and addressed what the Subway employee had to say in the comment section. The Primetime Emmy Award winner fired back, “They look like they could use it with that hole in the ceiling.”

As video of the real-life conflict and screenshots of the online argument spread across the internet, commenters weighed in on the dispute between the Hollywood celebrity and the nine-to-fiver.

“Why Tiffany going into those folks’ business acting like that!” one follower of The Neighborhood Talk page on Instagram commented. A fan responded, “So she should stay even [though] they don’t have what she felt like eating!??”

“She went to order a sub, they didn’t have what she wanted. The camera lady was looking for a moment. End of story,” read an Instagram reply in defense of Haddish. In contrast, someone asked, “Are y’all slow in the comments? Tiffany was rude to her, so she reacted.”

Some people mentioned that Lovee could be the one to face real consequences. For instance, one person predicted, “They [are] about to get fired.” Another individual stated, “I hope you keep your job at Subway after doing this. Chick-fil-A would never.”

“She don’t even sound like she [is] telling the truth,” expressed one person who doubted Lovee’s story. However, a Haddish hater added, “We the people are really starting to get sick of Tiffany. She needs to do better.”

According to Deadline, Haddish is in Canton for the filming of “The Girl in the River.” The production for that upcoming motion picture hit the Magnolia State after she took part in shooting “The Deputy” in Natchez, Mississippi, earlier this year.

The cast for filmmaker Brando Benetton’s “The Girl in the River” also features Devon Sawa (“Final Destination”) and Ralph Macchio (“The Karate Kid”). Maggie Grace, the actress who played Kim Mills in the 2008 “Taken” movie, signed on for the crime thriller as well.

“We are grateful to the production of ‘The Girl in the River’ for choosing Canton, Mississippi, as a filming location,” Canton Tourism official Jo Ann Gordon told the WJTV television station.

Gordon also said, “Thank you to the incredible crew and talented cast for bringing your skills, creativity, and energy to our town. Film productions like this not only showcase Canton’s charm but also bring significant economic impact, supporting our local businesses and community.”

Haddish broke out as a movie star with her performance in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip,’ which co-starred Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah. The South Central Los Angeles native won an Emmy Award in 2018 for hosting the “Saturday Night Live” late-night sketch comedy television show.