Tiffany Haddish’s California DUI Charges Resolved After She Accepts Plea Deal to Complete Drunk Driving Program and Community Service

Tiffany Haddish accepted a plea deal stemming from her DUI arrest in Beverly Hills last November. The “Girls Trip” actress accepted the deal in a Los Angeles courtroom on Feb. 1.

According to Rolling Stone, Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving in exchange for her two misdemeanor DUI charges being dropped. The plea deal comes as a surprise since the comedian was scheduled for a pretrial appearance on Feb. 14.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Haddish was ordered to serve one year of probation for her no-contest plea. She must also complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Program (MADD) as well as 40 hours of community service and a driver’s education course. She will also attend a HAM (Hospital and Morgue) Program and pay standard fines.

The 44-year-old’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said that Haddish is looking forward to putting the ordeal behind her. “Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed – and looks forward to this being behind her.”

The “Nobody’s Fool” actress was arrested in Beverly Hills after being found slumped over the wheel of her car on Nov. 24. The Emmy and Grammy winner was charged with one count of misdemeanor for driving under the influence and one count of misdemeanor driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol level.

Haddish was also found asleep at the wheel back in January 2022 near Atlanta, Georgia. She was arrested by the Peachtree City Police after she was found asleep in her vehicle.

Haddish turned the experiences into comedy during appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” during a Thanksgiving event at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, and other stand-up performances.

Regarding her arrest in Georgia, she told Fallon, “I been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in uniform. And I wasn’t expecting it.”

According to People magazine, during her show at The Laugh Factory, Haddish joked, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers.”

Tiffany Haddish arrested AGAIN for a DUI in Beverly Hills after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel.



Haddish performed at the Laugh Factory the night before. This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, who was also busted under similar circumstances back in January 2022… https://t.co/ACi3uGCnly pic.twitter.com/gSBMINzOFk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 24, 2023

Fan reactions were mixed on X. One fan replied, “Must be nice to be rich and have great lawyers and pretty much get off with a slap on the wrist.” Another wrote, “It’s important for public figures to be accountable for their actions. Settling for reckless driving in Tiffany Haddish’s DUI case is a step towards taking responsibility for her actions.”

Haddish can currently be seen on the reboot of the game show “Hollywood Squares” hosted by comedian DC Young Fly.