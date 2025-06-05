‘She Still Mad at Common?’: Tiffany Haddish’s Brutal Claim That Her ‘Body Rejects American Men’ Sends Fans Into a Frenzy 

Tiffany Haddish has once again found herself at the center of a storm about dating preferences, making headlines for making eyebrow-raising comments about who she is open to date. This time she has marked a whole country of men off her candidates list.

The comedian recently appeared on Godfrey’s podcast, “In Godfrey We Trust,” where she shared some outrageous theories about dating and relationships that quickly went viral when posted on Instagram.

Tiffany Haddish under fire after saying her body rejects Black American men. (Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

During the candid conversation, Haddish pontificated on an unscientific notion that chemically Black men from America are bad for her and are the reason why some moms have “mental illness.”

“Women that have more than two baby daddies usually have some sort of mental illness,” she explained.

“Every time you get pregnant there’s stem cells that come from that baby and them stem cells end up behind your eyes and your brain and your heart,” Haddish added. “And those stem cells will always stay with you, right.”

She continued, “That is why any Black man born in America, I can’t f—k with you. I’m only f—king with Black man born outside of America and everything else.”

When asked why she believes this, she said, “Because i think my body is rejecting these American n—gas. My bloodline’s like ‘Nope. no. no. no.’ and that’s why I am a little bit crazy.”

When Godfrey jokingly suggested she needed a “Lion King” type of lover, Haddish quickly interrupted him, saying, “or white dude.”

The exchange sparked immediate reactions when Godfrey posted the clip on his Instagram page, with fans flooding the comments section with their thoughts on her controversial statements.

The response from social media users was swift and varied.

“She still mad at Common?” one person questioned, while someone else chimed in, “Common left shorty high and dry now she buggin out.”

Another user wrote, “Dear white ppl … She belongs to y’all,” as someone else added, “She just threw black men under the bus. The ol’ Uno reverse card!”

However, not everyone was critical, with one supporter writing, “I hear you Tiff!”

Haddish’s comments come against the backdrop of her well-documented romantic history, which has been marked by both high-profile relationships and her own personal challenges.

Her most notable relationship was with rapper and actor Common, whom she met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen.” The pair began dating in 2020, with Haddish describing their relationship as the “best” she had ever experienced, often highlighting the support and happiness she felt during their time together. However, their romance came to an end in November 2021, with Haddish later saying the breakup was not mutual and that Common had initiated the split.

Before her relationship with Common, Haddish was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013.

Stewart played a significant role in reconnecting Haddish with her estranged father, who walked her down the aisle during their wedding. However, the marriage ended in divorce, and in her memoir “The Last Black Unicorn,” Haddish alleged that she experienced abuse during the marriage.

Stewart has denied these claims, leading to legal disputes between the former couple.

The comments come on the heels of her revealing that she used to date men just so that she could have a nice dinner.

It also comes a year after she stated she was practicing celibacy in 2024.

Still, the “Girls Trip” star says she is dating. In May 2025, she not only said she was dating, but dating a lot of men.

“I’m still dating multiple people, but new multiple people, but like one or two from the old roster, that’s just that transferred over to the new roster,” she told comedian Seth Meyers during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

While Haddish’s recent comments about stem cells and her body rejecting American men lack scientific validity, they reflect what the world has come to expect from the Grammy winner. Whether she is serious about her theory or not, she continues to keep people tuned in. It is simply unclear if she wants the world laughing at her or with her.