‘Mhmm … Baby, It’s Thick’: Stacey Dash’s Sultry Dance Video with Her Shirt Up Has Fans Zooming In on What’s Moving

By now, Stacey Dash has proven she’s unbothered and unapologetically herself, freely showing off her unfiltered side for all to see on social media.

Her Nov. 13 upload on Instagram started like many of her other dance videos — until viewers noticed something a little different. The “Clueless” actress seemed more carefree than usual, showing off a look that caught many by surprise and had fans zooming in on what she considers sexy.

Stacey Dash turns heads in a vibrant new video as she sings and dances to new AI song. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

‘Is She Trying to Get Her Black Card Back?’: Stacey Dash’s Seductive Moves in New Video Leave Fans Stunned, Saying She’s Back to Her Roots

Most of the time, Dash is fully covered — with the exception of her arms — and people rarely even get to see her legs online, let alone her tummy.

So when Stacey Dash appeared on screen in a lime-green “Yee-Haw” crop top and dark-blue low-rise jeans, some followers were caught off guard.

With the shirt rolled up to reveal her midsection and belly button ring on full display, she twirled and swayed confidently to an AI-generated track titled “Walk My Walk” by Breaking Rust — a performance that left fans both intrigued and speechless.

The 58-year-old actress was met with praise in the comments, as many celebrated her ageless beauty and confidence, noting that even without a washboard-flat stomach, she still looked stunning.

One person said, “Mhmm d-mn baby it’s thick.”

Another person, “Fupa on fleek.”

Someone else wrote, “I’ll take ALL A THAT PLEASE.”

A fourth typed, “Oh noooo u brought out the ultra low jeans lol but u still look amazing!!”

It’s not clear why Dash dances so frequently on her page. But her fans are captivated by the posts. Some people have even made comments comparing her to Britney Spears, as the pop singer loves to upload random dancing videos on her Instagram as well.

In August, when Sash showed off some sultrier dance moves. She moved her body and feet to the song “Touch On Me” by October London, who is Snoop Dogg’s Death Row recording artist. Wearing jeans and a halter red top she ran her fingers through her curly tresses and did a few body rolls and hip movements along to the smooth R&B song.

That was all it took for the “Gang of Roses” star to get her fans going.

Before her outspoken conservative views and public support for Donald Trump, Stacey Dash was widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s standout beauties of the ’90s and early 2000s.

She first captivated audiences in films like “Mo’ Money,” playing Damon Wayans’ love interest, and became a pop culture fixture as Dionne Davenport, the stylish best friend in “Clueless.” Beyond acting, Dash appeared in several hit music videos, including Kanye West’s “All Falls Down” and Marques Houston’s “Favorite Girl.”

In more recent years, Dash has reemerged on reality TV with “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” in 2022 and continued to work in film, appearing in the 2024 drama “The Doctor with Two Faces.” Despite the controversy surrounding her politics, she remains a recognizable name whose career spans decades of transformation.