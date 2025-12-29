‘You Thought MAGA and Trump Were the Way?’: Stacey Dash’s Skintight Dress Leaves Fans Mesmerized Until Her MAGA Past Instantly Ruins the Fantasy

Stacey Dash may ruffle feathers when it comes to her politics, but she’s been regaining her fanbase with her beauty and her moves on social media.

The “Clueless” actress remains highly active on social media, regularly posting videos of herself dancing to trending songs and sounds. Some see the clips as a form of personal therapy following her controversial, highly public support of Donald Trump, while others say the 58-year-old is simply aging well and enjoying herself.

Stacey Dash was reminded of her dalliances with right-wingers after mesmerizing other fans with her dance moves. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

On Dec. 29, Dash shared a new video of her latest dance moves and poses to a slowed down instrumental track of Ice Spice and Central Cee’s song “Do It First.” Dressed in a brown maxi dress with a cutout in the abdomen area and brown heels, she captured fans’ gaze by sharing what a casual “Monday” looks like in her house.

The video begins with the “Single Ladies” star sitting outside on a chaise lounge chair with her legs crossed and her arms placed behind her. Looking straight into the camera, she uncrosses her legs and slowly rises into a standing position. She looks to the side and walks over to a stone sculpture, before hitting one of her signature moves in her dance videos, running her fingers through her hair.

Dash smiled and leaned toward the camera, briefly sticking out her tongue before breaking eye contact. She then stepped back, returned to her chair, and sat down.

Followers in her comments were enjoying the video and left Dash some compliments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Stacy’ coming back!! Ms. Dash,” without further explanation as to what she was coming back to.

Another obsessed fan typed, “excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor.”

The praise continued pouring in as a third person added, “This [is] what a real woman looks like … make ya knees weak.” Another commenter from a Tik Toker lusting over her read, “You deserve a statue of you.”

But not everybody was moved by Dash’s beauty. One person who didn’t forget about her affiliation with President Donald Trump made a comment about it.

One wrote said, “Peak cringe. Remember when you thought MAGA and Trump-fluffing were the Way? Yea me too.”

During Trump’s first presidential run, Dash went from being a ’90s babe to a vocal political conservative.

Not only did she support his push to end Black History Month, but she wanted to put an end to Black award shows and networks that highlight and celebrate Black culture and talent.

In Jan. 2016 she told “Fox and Friends,” “We have to make up our minds. Either we want to have segregation or integration, and if we don’t want segregation, then we have to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re Black.”

During her former role as a Fox news contributor she also agreed with Trump’s stance on the fatal 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On that day neo-nazis and white supremacists came together to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Counterprotests were also there, and a 20-year-old plowed his truck into the group, killing a woman. Trump put the blame on both parties, and Dash agreed.

In 2021, she told Daily Mail that she had been blacklisted from Hollywood because of her support of Trump and apologized for her past comments.

She said, “I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy,” she said. “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

In recent years, she has muted her political views and instead has been focusing on her dance videos.