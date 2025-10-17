‘Looks So Much Like a White Woman’: Stacey Dash’s ‘New Face’ Has Fans Stunned By Her Unrecognizable Transformation

Stacey Dash is getting more side eyes when it comes to her looks.

The 58-year-old was one of the Black “it girls” of the ’90s and early 2000s and would book roles in movies and music videos solely based on her beauty. But as she’s gotten older — and aligned herself with right-wing politics — many people feel that her looks have been changing to the point where she is unrecognizable.

Stacey Dash’s clapback video goes left when fans are shocked by her transformed face. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

The “Clueless” star uploaded a video on Oct. 14 clapping back at people who type negative comments on her posts.

‘She Was Darker Than That In Clueless’: Stacey Dash Attempts the Viral No Makeup Challenge, But Fans Can’t Get Past Her Lighter Complexion

The video starts with the green-eyed Dash looking straight at the camera as she shows a blown-out feathered hairstyle while wearing a white halter top.

For much of the latter half of the audio, it’s hard to decipher what Dash is saying. Her voice was increasingly drowned out as the music started to get louder. At the end of her announcement, she simply laughed for several seconds and turned to her mirror to play with her hair before turning back to the camera.

Several people noted that Dash’s voice couldn’t be heard over the loud music, so there may have been some people who didn’t even receive her catty message. Others were less concerned with what she was saying and more concerned with her appearance and how different she looked.

When she was younger, the “Getting Played” star often alternated between box braids, her naturally curly hair, and a sleek pressed-out style, always paired with her signature caramel-bronzed complexion.

In her new video, however, while her skin remains smooth and clear, her cheeks appear noticeably shinier and fuller than before. Her feathered hairstyle also marks a change from her past looks, featuring fresh bangs and a rich dark brown tone instead of the blonde-highlighted styles she once favored.

While some fans flocked to her comments with compliments, others expressed their shock their shock about her transformed appearance on The Shade Room. The outlet highlighted Dash’s exchange with a person who wrote, “Ok mental health is so real,” in her comments, to which she responded, “Point in case.”

But their comments were

“She looks so much like a yt woman almost didn’t recognize her,” said one observer, while a second wrote, “She got work done on her face? Bc she definitely didn’t look like that before.”

People went back and forth asking if Dash had a “new face?” or if she used the wrong editing app.

A third said, “This is a filter right! I refuse to believe this is Stacy Dash’s real face.”

Another asked, “She got work done on her face ? Bc she definitely didn’t look like that before.”

Outside of the comments about her face looking different, there were several people claiming her skin was much lighter than it’s looked in the past.

This topic is something fans have mentioned in previous posts, and back in August 2024.

Stacey Dash does skincare routine on TikTok and tells fan she has always been light-skinned. (Screenshot from TikTok)

In a different TikTok video, Dash was seen rubbing a flat silver Gua Sha stone over her face to show how it benefits the skin.

An observer asked her how her skin turned so light, making her look white, and then said that they thought her skin used to be darker.

At the time she responded, “No I was never dark skinned. I’m Mexican and Black. I just used to live in the sun when I was younger. Thank you for being kind.”

The 15 second clip appears to be now deleted from Dash’s account.

The noticeable shift in her appearance has fans doing double takes, but it’s not just her looks that have sparked conversation. Some critics were quick to revisit her past controversies, including her public fallout with Fox and her vocal support for Donald Trump, moments that continue to divide audiences years later.

Still, despite the backlash, others applauded Dash for standing firm in her choices and never being afraid of conversation or controversy.