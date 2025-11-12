‘OMFG’: Laura Ingraham Was Shading the ‘Hell’ Out of Trump to His Face, and This Below-the-Belt Question Had Him Grinning Cluelessly as Viewers Lost It

Donald Trump is proud that the Oval Office was transformed into his personal 24-karat chambers, but many people suspect he is relishing fool’s gold.

His team implemented “Trump touches” soon after his January 2025 inauguration. Renovations include golden accents plastered above arched doorways, around frames, and on the wall and crown molding. But when asked about his gaudy additions, a Fox News reporter slipped in a snarky, shaded remark that completely went over Trump’s head — though viewers caught it instantly.

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has social media cackling over her snarky remark about Donald Trump’s renovations to the White House. (Photo: FOX News/YouTube Screenshot)

‘Hope It’s Big Enough’: Hollywood Actress Sends Trump a Brutal White House ‘Delivery’ — and One Detail All But Guarantees He’ll Respond

He bragged about the appliqués in a Truth Social post that showed off the decorations in September. His enthusiasm for the makeover remained the same when he guided news anchor Laura Ingraham around the White House during his interview for “The Ingraham Angle.”

“You know the one thing with gold?” Trump began about the viral Oval Office revamp but was interrupted by the media personality’s inquiry, “Why not silver?” He brushed off the question with a “dismissive” flick of the wrist.

Trump shows off all the gold he has in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/V5kR2DKqVi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2025

“You can’t imitate gold, real gold. There’s no paint that imitates gold,” he continued. Ingraham interjected with a shady question alluding to all the chatter online, “So these aren’t, like, from Home Depot or something?” He responded, “No. This is not Home Depot stuff.”

Social media users sprang into action to nitpick the pretentious spectacle. “These are exactly Home Depot. They may have told Trump it was real gold, they may have billed Trump for real gold, but that’s the joke. Trump is the joke. But not funny,” an IG Threads user wrote.

A second user suggested that Trump may have been honest in defending the decor against widespread claims that his accents were purchased at Home Depot. That individual commented, “Lowes , Ace hardware or Amazon, but not Home Depot!”

This picture from the White House really shows how many gold accents have been added to the Oval Office. This is how it looked last year: https://t.co/Y2auT8fjTg pic.twitter.com/GCXoyunFjf — Michelle L. Price (@michellelprice) April 7, 2025

However, some are convinced that Trump’s additions came from Home Depot products after many online shared images of products from the company’s store that look similar to the gold moulding pieces on the walls of the White House, which many described as “tacky gold plated crap.”

“From Home Depot I think Laura was pulling his leg ?” wrote one YouTuber. Another joked, “Home depot stock went down after that one lmao.”

Several more theorized that gold leafing, gold plating, and spray paint were utilized to evoke the Mar-a-Lago-inspired makeover. Multiple people shared commentary regarding Ingraham’s questions and her reactions to the lack of modesty in the Oval Office.

While taking in the sight, the anchor stood with her arms crossed and her mouth slightly ajar. “Does she really have to pretend to like it?” an X user wondered. Another person tweeted, “The liberal plot to make MAGA look stupid, also known as “just let them speak” is working perfectly.”

One person paid her a compliment when they wrote, Another couldn’t stop laughing at his obliviousness, posting, “OMFG, what the hell.”

Countless others cracked up over how her snark kept flying right over his head, with one comment summing it up perfectly: “Of course he didn’t notice.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:32 PM EST 09/28/25



Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, “freak out” when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of… pic.twitter.com/mqhhpZ1YcT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 28, 2025

The overhaul of Trump’s primary workspace is one of multiple controversial White House changes his administration has implemented. Similar outrage was expressed when the Rose Garden was replaced by a paved patio.

In October, he erased decades of history with the demotion of the East Wing for the construction of a $300 million ballroom. “I could’ve built the ballroom around it,” he told Ingraham. “I didn’t want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an OK ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle.” His projects reportedly are funded by private donors.