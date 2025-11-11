‘Hope It’s Big Enough’: Hollywood Actress Sends Trump a Brutal White House ‘Delivery’ — and One Detail All But Guarantees He’ll Respond

President Donald Trump’s obsession with turning the White House into his personal, gold-filled palace has turned off many Americans, including a legendary Hollywood actress.

Throughout his time in the international spotlight since the 1980s, Trump, 79, has not been shy about his desire to have living spaces in New York and Florida that also have a lavish, gaudy aesthetic. But a lot of people are very much pissed with him destroying the WH’s legacy.

Donald Trump gets scolded by actress Mia Farrow over his renovations to the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; realmiafarrow/Instagram)

“The Great Gatsby” star Mia Farrow took to Threads to troll the president for seemingly embracing the return of the Gilded Age of the late 1870s to late 1890s.

“Trump’s gold toilet is being delivered to the [White House] today,” Farrow, 80, wrote on the social media platform, along with a fake image of movers dropping off the bathroom throne.

Other people joined in on with their own scathing one-liners aimed at the former host of “The Apprentice” reality television show.

“That’s the only throne he should sit on,” one person posted about Trump, who has leaned into his detractors’ complaints that he really wants to be the uncontested king of America.

A second person jokingly asked, “Is it big enough to flush Trump down?” A third person said, “Hope it’s big enough to swallow him alive.” Plus, someone wondered, “OMFG, so he’s just gonna flush down more documents? Are you serious?”

People described the enormous gold toilet as Trump’s rightful throne, while others went back and forth debating whether or not the photo was real. Those who took a closer look at the image said, “I genuinely can’t tell if this is real or AI.” Another said, “If this is true…..OMG……who wants this monstrosity?!?!?”

The “national emergency” is that the president is deranged, not rational, incapable of running our country. He has surrounded himself with power hungry sycophants and utterly inept idiots — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Yet another Trump critic who was disgusted by the picture wrote, “This makes me want to gag and throw up.”

Like many of her followers, Farrow has consistently slammed Trump and his actions online. The 2025 Tony Award nominee did not hold back when calling out the current administration in August.

“The ‘national emergency’ is that the president is deranged, not rational, incapable of running our country,” she declared on the social media app Bluesky.

Farrow continued, “He has surrounded himself with power-hungry sycophants and utterly inept idiots.” Her timeline is filled with numerous takes about politics, with Trump being a regular target.

The human rights activist even called out Trump for falling asleep during an Oval Office meeting as CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz warned the public about the causes of dementia.

Donald Trump's gold penthouse in New York City 🏙️✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/s9CnlONSmf — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) August 29, 2025

Trump’s mental and physical health remains a trendy topic, and Farrow’s giant toilet takedown fed into the unproven speculation that the president has incontinence.

The hashtag #DiaperDon went viral over the summer after observers claimed that Trump appeared to be wearing adult disposable underwear in various photos.

While the gossip about Trump’s alleged bathroom issues has run wild, Farrow has been just as concerned that the Republican politician will never move out of the now-gilded White House after his term ends in 2028. She pushed a specific theory about the president in February.

“People find comfort in the belief that Trump & his motley band of toadies will be gone in 4 years,” Farrow wrote on Bluesky, before adding, “But I fear he won’t leave. I fear he will try to change the Constitution – or ignore it – or start a war maybe [with] China in the belief that wartime will grant him a third term.”