‘Did He Really Swipe That?’: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Photo Flex Sparks Chaos After Fans Catch What Shouldn’t Be Sitting In His Hallway

Donald Trump‘s latest social media flex has turned into an unexpected game of “spot the stolen goods,” and the internet is having an absolute field day with it.

An image surfaced online showing what appears to be a wooden desk positioned in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, sitting behind four velvet ropes like it’s some kind of museum exhibit.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: US President-elect Donald Trump arrives for a meeting with Republican governors at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 09, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

‘Is This Real’: Trump Delivers Head-Spinning Claim That Instantly Becomes a National Joke, As Viewers Say They’ve Never Heard Anything So Outrageous

The desk looks suspiciously similar to the Resolute Desk, the famous 150-year-old piece of furniture that has graced the Oval Office for decades, used by presidents from Rutherford B. Hayes to Trump himself. Social media users immediately started asking the obvious question: Did Trump actually take the real presidential desk and put it on display at his private club?

The speculation hit a fever pitch when commenters started connecting dots.

“That’s 100% the real desk. It’s a heist in plain sight,” one user declared.

Another chimed in with equal certainty, stating, “This is most likely the original! The fake one is in the WH. Remember, he stole statues and artwork last time too.”

Someone else asked, “Did he really swipe that?”

The accusations weren’t exactly coming out of nowhere, given Trump’s well-documented history of, shall we say, creative interpretations of what belongs to him versus what belongs to the American people.

The online investigators had plenty of ammunition for their theories.

Some considered that Trump announced in February 2025 that he temporarily removed the Resolute Desk from the Oval Office for refurbishing, sparking a minor controversy when he installed the C&O desk, which was previously used by President George H.W. Bush, as a temporary replacement.

He explained that the desks were being swapped because the Resolute Desk needed to be “lightly refurbished.”

One person pointed out the timing issue, writing, “Remember this is the SAME MAN who stole classified files and kept them at Mar-a-Lago after his first term, yeah he Def stole that desk.”

The reference to his handling of classified documents after leaving office added weight to the suspicions that if he could walk off with top-secret papers, why not furniture?

Others took a more sarcastic approach to the whole situation.

“He’s looting the White House. I shouldn’t be shocked, but it is shocking that the American people put that criminal back in the White House,” someone commented.

Another added, ” He probably stole everything from the east wing and will sell it to the highest bidder.”

The cynicism was palpable, with years of controversies fueling the mockery.

However, amid all the accusations and jokes, some users tried to inject a dose of reality into the conversation. The desk at Mar-a-Lago is most likely the Telluride Wood Executive Desk from Hooker Furniture, a high-end replica that bears a striking resemblance to the historic original, according to Politico.

According to the White House, the actual Resolute Desk, gifted to President Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880, was crafted from the timbers of the British Royal Navy ship HMS Resolute. It’s a double pedestal desk that has been documented as residing in various locations throughout the White House over the years, primarily in the Oval Office since President John F. Kennedy used it, with his young son John F. Kennedy Jr. famously photographed playing inside it while his father worked.

John F. Kennedy Jr. exploring his father's desk, 1962. pic.twitter.com/Spw7LC74Xt — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) February 10, 2025

The Resolute Desk’s history is deeply intertwined with American presidential tradition. For many years before 1902, it lived on the second floor of the White House. In 1945, the Presidential Coat of Arms was fitted to its front, adding another layer of symbolic importance.

These details make it highly unlikely that Trump could simply walk away with it unnoticed, but that hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the speculation, particularly when reports note that items like a miniature replica of Air Force One were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his last administration, according to Business Insider.

Whether the desk is real or a very convincing fake, the episode perfectly captures the strange reality of Trump’s post-presidency life, where every social media post becomes an opportunity for the internet to play detective, prosecutor, and comedian all at once.