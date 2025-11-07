‘Who Approved This’: Trump Covers Even More of the White House in Gold — This Time on the Outside — and the Zoom-In Has Folks in Stitches

In true over-the-top White House fashion, President Donald Trump quietly revealed a new addition outside the Oval Office — and whatever he thought it would accomplish, the internet had a very different reaction.

The mysterious addition, revealed on Nov. 5, had people speculating wildly about its purpose, with some joking that it might serve as a helpful reminder for the commander-in-chief who’s been looking a little lost lately.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 5: United States President Donald Trump departs at the White House to the Miami, Florida on November 5, 2025, in Washington DC. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘What the Hell is That’: New Photo of Donald Trump Walking Into the Oval Office Sparks Outrage After Fans Zoom In on the Door

Some believe the new sign was added so that “Dementia Donnie” wouldn’t forget where the Oval Office is, though others aren’t sure whether it was meant to be decorative or just another over-the-top Trump touch.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins shared a picture of the sign that read “The Oval Office” on X with the caption, “Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office.”

Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/b7oCYRp4nY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 5, 2025

The post has received more than 2.6 million views, and fans quickly weighed in on the paper sign after the news was shared by the Daily Beast. One reader noted that the sign’s font resembles one from Trump’s golden-decorated resort in Florida.

“Looks like the spa entrance at Mar-a-Lago.”

“The dementia is kicking in so hard that they need to start labeling the rooms for him,” joked another reader. “See how large the letters are for him to see which door is which,” replied one.

“Bbbbwwwaaaa hhhhaaa! Right, adding a paper sign increases the glory and beauty of the White House,” laughed another reader. “The idiots of this vile tRUMP administration have yet to learn that sometimes the best course of action is to just say nothing.”

One reader on X thought the golden Oval Office sign looked like a popular restaurant known for its cheesecake. The post was captioned, “Honestly, first thing that came to my mind when I saw it,” and it included an AI picture of the eatery. While another X user simply asked, “Who approved this?”

Honestly first thing that came to my mind when I saw it https://t.co/H6n2WCm4Kp pic.twitter.com/mPSf8TmhXl — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) November 5, 2025

Trump has been busy renovating the White House, adding a $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom to the East Wing — or at least that was his stated plan before demolishing that wing. He also renovated the bathroom in the White House Lincoln Bedroom by changing the decor and adding a chandelier.

The president announced the latest gaudy renovation on Truth Social on Halloween with his usual mumbo-jumbo.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” he wrote. “It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Trump claims that the White House construction costs are being funded by private donors, and after he was criticized for his extravagant and pointless renovations, the White House released a statement clapping back.

The White House described the renovations as a “bold, necessary addition,” claiming that critics of Trump’s project are “unhinged leftists” who were “clutching their pearls over President Donald J Trump’s visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House.”