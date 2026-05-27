‘Feels Personal’: Trump Spent Decades Getting Rejected by New York — His Latest Power Move Just Exposed the Revenge He’s Been Sitting on for 40 Years

Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to stamp his name somewhere visible.

If Trump spots an empty wall, chances are he wants his name stamped across it in giant gold letters.

Sadly, that same branding obsession is headed toward one of New York’s most historic transportation landmarks, and the internet is already spiraling.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)



Backlash erupted after the public learned about Trump’s plot to slap his name on another historic building he had nothing to do with.

Gothamist published leaked renderings of a dramatic Penn Station redesign.

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The images revealed giant gold railings, polished columns, and glossy escalators. Oversized presidential seals were scattered throughout the space.

Inside the station, the entire design carried Trump Tower energy, equipped with a large marble plaque that reads “President Donald J. Trump.”

The redesign arrives after the federal government took control of Penn Station’s renovation project away from New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Amtrak now oversees the overhaul. Officials want construction to begin by late 2027.

Penn Transformation Partners recently became the project’s “master developer,” leading the estimated multi-billion-dollar rebuild.

The winning plan to rebuild Penn Station features renderings of a new train hall with American flags at the entrance, gold-accented railings, columns and escalators — and a presidential seal featuring President Donald Trump’s name, according to internal materials obtained by… pic.twitter.com/e9tASOl5WD — Gothamist (@Gothamist) May 26, 2026

The proposed station changes go far beyond cosmetic upgrades. Plans include a giant glass entrance on Eighth Avenue, allowing more natural light underground.

But the renovation would also require removing the Theater at Madison Square Garden and parts of the arena façade.

Critics argue the station already feels overcrowded and confusing without turning it into a monument dedicated to one president’s branding tastes.

The bigger controversy centers around why Trump’s name entered the Penn Station conversation at all. Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming the administration floated renaming the transportation hub “Trump Station.”

The proposal allegedly surfaced during negotiations surrounding billions in frozen federal transportation funding tied to the Gateway tunnel project connecting New York and New Jersey.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer publicly denied suggesting the idea.

As expected they’re gonna put Trump’s name at the new Penn Station in NYC via the new renderings obtained by @Gothamist https://t.co/eiMeqPFNRt pic.twitter.com/oRfB7cDChF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 26, 2026

According to the New Republic, Gov. Kathy Hochul later joshed that she would consider the rename only if Trump personally funded the renovations himself.

The official name change now appears stalled.

Still, the leaked renderings suggest Trump’s branding ambitions remain alive inside the station itself. The internet wasted no time clowning the proposal.

“Gonna become the most defaced site in NYC,” one person tweeted.

Someone else wrote, “NYC will do their thing. And the next admin will have it removed.” Another user posted Michael Scott screaming, “Nooooo!”

Someone else added, “I am always amazed by Trump’s amazing ego.” Another critic posted, “Like a dog pissing on everything.”

“It’ll be defaced daily, like his stupid star on the Hollywood walk of fame,” one person predicted.

Another suggested, “Trump’ll put his name on a train station, a golf course, and a presidential seal. Won’t put it on a war he started, a gas price he caused, or a lie he told. Man’s got the most expensive signature in history and the least accountable one.”

Penn Station is hardly Trump’s only branding controversy lately.

In 2025, Trump’s name was attached to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following a major restructuring. The move sparked immediate outrage, with ticketing websites reportedly continuing to use “Kennedy Center” despite new signage outside the building.

Meanwhile, giant banners featuring Trump’s face now hang outside several federal buildings across Washington, D.C.

The Justice Department displayed one massive portrait beside the slogan “Make America Safe Again,” with similar displays appearing at the Departments of Labor and Agriculture.

Then there are the larger vanity projects. Around March 21, plans for a massive triumphal arch in Washington modeled after Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, standing nearly 250 feet tall. Trump allegedly joked the monument was “for me” while discussing early concepts in the Oval Office.

The administration has also floated renaming Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump, while commemorative passports and national park passes featuring his image are reportedly in development.

Critics say the nonstop branding campaign feels less presidential and more theatrical. His MAGA supporters argue Trump understands spectacle better than anyone in politics.

New Yorkers, however, seem deeply unimpressed. After all, commuters already battling delays, crowds, broken escalators, and rats, the last thing they wanted was Penn Station cosplaying as Trump Tower Underground.