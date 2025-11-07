‘Is This Real’: Trump Delivers Head-Spinning Claim That Instantly Becomes a National Joke, As Viewers Say They’ve Never Heard Anything So Outrageous

Donald Trump made an admission this week that left people shaking their heads — and somehow, not surprised.

During a Wednesday breakfast with Republican senators, the billionaire offered comments so steeped in privilege that many wondered if he’s ever actually experienced everyday life himself. His take on simple errands had some questioning whether he even realizes how far removed he is from ordinary Americans.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 5: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Senate Republicans at a breakfast in the State Dining Room of the White House on November 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is speaking with Republican senators as the U.S. government shutdown has reached day 36. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The revelation came when Trump doubled down on one of his most bizarre talking points from his first presidency and 2024 campaign.

He genuinely believes that everyday Americans flash their IDs at grocery stores and gas stations like they’re entering some exclusive club.

His exact words painted a picture of a man who has spent 79 years insulated from reality: “All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID.”

Trump grew up surrounded by privilege in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy enclave in Queens, New York — about 45 minutes from Manhattan. He was one of five children raised in a 23-room colonial home, complete with a cook and chauffeur. His father, Fred Trump, a successful real estate developer who built apartment complexes across Queens and Brooklyn, expected his children to work hard and often brought them along to job sites to learn the business firsthand.

So when Trump recently made comments that revealed just how little he seems to understand about ordinary life, the internet wasted no time roasting him. Threads erupted with mockery as users expressed disbelief that a presidential candidate could be this clueless and out of touch with basic American experiences.

One person summed it up perfectly: “Donald J. Trump just admitted he has never gone shopping or pumped his own gas. He has no concept of ordinary life in the USA.”

Another chimed in with: “I have never had to show my ID to buy groceries or pump gas.”

Someone else noted the obvious: “Most leaders become out of touch as time goes on. Trump, because of his background, and his childhood, went into the job out of touch. He’s never gone to a supermarket to do his own shopping, he’s never gone to a gas station to put gas in his car. He’s so out of touch.”

Another person asked a simple question, “Is this real?”

One particularly cutting response read: “This man has never picked up his own pants, made a cup of coffee, or done a load of laundry. He can’t possibly relate to normal people.”

Even more savage was this observation: “This is the guy who just learned of the word ‘groceries’ last year.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s gilded lifestyle has betrayed his disconnect from ordinary Americans.

Barack Obama previously called him out for being fundamentally out of touch, suggesting Trump needed diapers because he couldn’t relate to regular people’s struggles. The comment highlighted just how removed Trump remains from the daily experiences of average citizens.

“I remember changing diapers,” he told the crowd at a Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh in October 2024. “You think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

Barack paused for over 10 seconds, chuckling, before pointing to someone in the audience who shouted, “His own!”

“I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it,” he laughed.

In 2019, voting rights advocate and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also weighed in on Trump’s obvious unfamiliarity with everyday life, pointing out that his privilege has created a massive blind spot when it comes to understanding what regular Americans face.

Her criticism emphasized how someone who has never had to complete basic tasks himself cannot genuinely represent working people’s interests.

According to CNN, this bizarre claim by Trump has been made by him multiple times. His comments, his lifestyle, and his complete misunderstanding of grocery shopping revealed just how far removed he is from the everyday person.

The responses flooding social media showed that people didn’t need this latest gaffe to know he lives in a different world — but it certainly served as yet another glaring reminder of the vast chasm between his gilded existence and their reality.