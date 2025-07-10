‘Barron’s Hair Is Already Thinning’: Photo of Trump’s Sons Barron and Eric Trump Has Fan Zooming In on His Youngest Child

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has been making headlines more than usual — and the internet is taking notice.

A long-forgotten selfie of Barron and Eric Trump from their dad’s inauguration day in January is suddenly making the rounds again.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron, continues to be a trendy topic online. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On July 8, a Barron parody account on X posted a photo of the New York University student and Eric, accompanied by a caption that read, “Bros for life.” But many couldn’t help but mention how one looks like his dad more than the other.

One user tweeted, “Barron looks more and more like his dad every day.” A second person wrote, “Barron looks just like his dad when he was young. The nose, the mouth and the Aura.”

Zooming in on his head, another claimed, “Barron’s hair is already thinning on top.”

Meanwhile, a fourth remembered, “Each brother from a different mother!”

Barron is the only child of Trump and his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump. His 41-year-old half-brother, Eric, is the third child of Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Many online praised them as “Handsome boys” who came from a “Shallow pool of genes.” Another added, “Creepy.”

He looks like this dude, but with Lego hair. pic.twitter.com/OQJ4CKnfGe — Shanzi 🌺🌝 (@Shannon_Terese1) July 9, 2025

While Barron is a college student studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business, his brother Eric serves as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and oversees all aspects of management and operation of the global real estate empire.

In addition to Eric, Donald and his first wife, Ivana Trump, are also the parents of Donald Trump Jr. (born in 1977) and Ivanka Trump (born in 1981). The couple was married from 1977 until their divorce in 1992.

Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples lasted from 1993 to 1999. The former couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Tiffany Trump, in 1993. Melania became wife number three in 2005 and gave birth to Barron in 2006.

“He’s a very smart boy with a lot of energy – sometimes he’s hard to control. He is very smart and very serious,” Melania told People about her then-infant son in 2007.

The former model continued, “He’s walking and talking: He says Dadada and Mama. He’s throwing a lot of stuff, and he’s just an amazing, amazing boy.”

Barron has lived a lavish lifestyle since birth. According to The Mirror, he grew up with an entire floor in his father’s Trump Tower skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Once the Trumps moved into the White House for the first time in January 2017, Barron was supposedly given his own private quarters in the residence while attending the St. Andrew’s Episcopal private school.

Barron began his freshman year at NYU in 2024. Reports claim the Manhattan-born teenager was viewed as a “ladies man” on campus before new rumors suggested he currently has a girlfriend.

While seeking his college degree, Barron is still building a large personal net worth. He reportedly has close to $40 million stake in his billionaire father’s World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.

“Barron knows so much about this,” Trump said about his youngest son’s knowledge of crypto during an interview in September 2024. “Barron’s a young guy, but he knows it—he talks about his wallet.”