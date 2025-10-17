‘Bad Wig Infomercial’: Trump’s Press Brief Goes Off the Rails After Fans Zoom In and Spot His Uncanny Look-Alike

Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei share more than just a passion for politics. A photo of their meeting at the White House on Oct. 14 has now gone viral showing, the two men standing side by side while in the Oval Office.

Each giving both thumbs up, the moment has since gone viral on X, fueled by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his press team’s trolling of Trump.

President Donald Trump (L) posed in a new viral photo with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei while at the White House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

They captioned the post, “Our amazing president and the American farmer he bailed out!” a dig at the administration’s $20 billion bailout of Argentina, frustrating American farmers who have watched the South American country supplant the U.S. in global soybean exports amid Trump’s trade deals.

Some of the people who interacted with the tweet were quick to zoom in on the two leaders’ affinity for distracting hairstyles with no regard to their meeting. The U.S. leader had his flock of thinning white and gray hair styled in his go-to comb over.

Meanwhile, Milei’s brunette and gray strands were voluminous and brushed into a nest-like frock atop his head with busy sideburns. The style has been his signature look throughout his political career.

The men were clowned for looking “like a bad cheap wig infomercial.” A second X user remarked, “They must go to the same hairstylist.” While a third person, overcome with confusion, asked, “What kind of haircut is that?”

Our amazing president and the American farmer he bailed out! 😍 https://t.co/JdD2mFAc1O — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

Milei has been dubbed the “Argentinian Trump” by some of his critics who lack enthusiasm for his kinship with “The Apprentice” boss. Last year, his untamed mane provoked a critic to declare, “It looks like a wig. Or a shredded wheat explosion.”

Others expressed doubt that the “rug” is his natural hair. A wisecrack along those lines read, “That is obviously a used trump wig that has been dyed by Rudy G,” and again linked his and Trump’s style to each other.

However, the never-ending flurry of comments picking apart the president’s appearance has seemingly not impacted his perception of himself.

When Trump boasted that he would “make America’s showers great again” in April, Trump also made sure to spotlight his hair.

Check out Javier Milei, the Argentinian Trump.



Why do these stupid greedy fascist far-right bigoted anti-science wannabe authoritarian dictators all have weird hair? pic.twitter.com/wF4wBYI1BL — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 14, 2023

As he signed an executive order to do away with water pressure restrictions, he told the media, “In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

Even then, people made a mockery of his hair. One person commented, “He thinks he’s Farrah Fawcett.” And another said, “Trump uses so much makeup and hair spray that he has to use a pressure washer to remove it.”

Like Newsom, Trump’s biggest critics are not letting up on their roasts. The California leader has been hijacking his political foe’s social media practices, rants and hyperbole included, for month. At times, his ribbing has provoked reactions from Trump and his associates.