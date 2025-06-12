‘Looks Like He Gained Some Weight’: Brad Pitt Brings Back Signature ’90s Look Months After Finalizing Divorce from Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt attended the Mexico City premiere of his upcoming film “F1” earlier this week, turning heads with a dramatic return to his signature 1990s buzz cut look.

The 61-year-old actor stepped onto the red carpet sporting a fresh close-cropped hairstyle that instantly transported fans back to his heartthrob days when he dominated Hollywood with his rugged charm and undeniable screen presence.

Brad Pitt attended the Mexico City premiere of his upcoming film “F1” sporting his signature buzz cut look. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Pitts’ transformation comes just months after finalizing his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, marking the end of an eight-year legal battle after their 2016 split.

The Academy Award-winning actor looked effortlessly stylish as he made his way through the premiere festivities, demonstrating that age is truly just a number.

His fashion choices for the evening reflected his renewed confidence, pointing to his striking lavender peak lapel suit, crisp white T-shirt, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and blue suede shoes reflected his renewed confidence and timeless red carpet appeal—topped off with a sleek new haircut.

The color palette was both bold and sophisticated, perfectly complementing his newly shorn locks and showcasing his keen eye for style that has made him a red carpet favorite for decades.

Brad Pitt looks typically suave in a lilac suit as he steps out in Mexico City to promote new F1 movie – after the film received rave reviews from critics https://t.co/rnm8TpNFR0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 10, 2025

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they witnessed Pitt’s latest reinvention, with social media buzzing about his appearance.

Daily Mail readers were particularly vocal about their approval, with one commenting, “He doesn’t age. His secret? Money and lots of it!”

Another fan expressed admiration for his appearance, writing, “He looks like he gained some weight and I don’t hate it.”

The enthusiasm continued with a third observer noting, “Yet another old man, like Tom Cruise showing the youngs ‘uns how it’s done. LOL.”

Pitt’s buzz cut represents more than just a style choice; it’s a throwback to his breakout era and iconic roles. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, this particular hairstyle became synonymous with some of his most memorable roles, including his iconic performance in “Fight Club” in 1999.

He also sported variations of this look during his relationship with Jennifer Aniston and later maintained it through 2005, notably in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” the film where he first met Angelina Jolie.

So legendary is this look on him that some people have created YouTube tutorials for men to follow.

The premiere event showcased Pitt alongside his “F1” co-stars, including Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, as well as director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jeremy Kleiner.

In the film, Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, a veteran racing legend who mentors a rookie driver played by Idris. His character is described as “the best that never was” in the official trailer, suggesting a complex role that allows Pitt to explore themes of redemption and second chances.

Later in the day, Pitt demonstrated his commitment to fan engagement by participating in a special event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central in Naucalpan de Juarez.

For this more casual appearance, he switched from his premiere outfit to a light salmon suit layered over a baby blue T-shirt. He accessorized with white slide-on shoes, maintaining his relaxed yet polished aesthetic throughout the day’s activities.

When E! News shared images of Pitts in a gray suit with a lavender pocket square, from another promo event on their Instagram account, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

He looks so good 😍

Brad Pitt poses for photos at an event promoting the film F1 The Movie in Mexico City, Monday, June 9, 2025.

Fernando Llano – AP pic.twitter.com/2glThqalXW — Beverly (@beverlyabcd) June 9, 2025

Fans expressed their admiration with enthusiasm, with one writing, “Damnnnnn, this man is forever gorgeous!!!!” while another declared, “My ovaries just came back to life.”

These reactions like this show, Pitt still got it.

The buzz cut marks a significant departure from the longer silver hairstyle Pitt was sporting in early 2025, signaling perhaps a new chapter in both his personal and professional life.

Having recently closed the door on his marriage to Jolie after years of contentious legal proceedings, Pitt appears to be embracing this fresh start with characteristic grace and style. His commitment to promoting “F1” with such vigor suggests an actor still passionate about his craft and eager to connect with audiences worldwide.

As thousands of fans scrambled to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood legend during his Mexico City appearances, it became clear that Brad Pitt’s star power remains as potent as ever, proving that some things never go out of style.