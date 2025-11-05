‘LMAO’: Democrats Post Brutal Photo of Trump Karoline Leavitt Hopes You Don’t See as Fans Zoom Past the Lies to Zero on His ‘Tiny Hands’ and Waistline

President Donald Trump’s body has officially entered its comeback era — unfortunately, not in the way he’d hoped.

On Nov. 4, Democrats took a break from policy talk to roast the 79-year-old like a Quarter Pounder, using their X account to go after him in response to a clip of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt awkwardly hyping his so-called “optimal health.”

WASHINGTON, DC October 30: US President Donald Trump during a Halloween event at the White House on Thursday October 30, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

During a press briefing, a White House reporter asked Leavitt, 28, about Trump’s physical condition; her confident answer ended up inspiring the photo that lit up social media.

“As you all know, because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health,” Leavitt told the media members in the room.

The short video of her response was reposted on X with an unflattering picture of Trump from December 2024 at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He appeared pale in the photo; his usual orange-hued skin seemed toned down, and held a red MAGA hat in his hand, paired with an ill-fitting shirt and pants raised way above his waist.

“This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like,” the Democrats sarcastically tweeted alongside the bad-looking image of Trump.

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/W5apFqrvJ7 pic.twitter.com/vcniprghsd — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 4, 2025

Other online Trump critics joined in on making fun of the “Home Alone 2” movie cast member on X and in The Daily Beast’s comment section.

“Just look at the tiny hands….they’re shrinking,” said one person. A second person wrote, “That waist makes his hands look [minuscule].” A third person posted, “LMAO.” Still another person said, “If he pulls those pants up any higher, he will need to open his fly to breathe.”

“When was the last time Jabba the Trump told the truth about ANYTHING? Serious question… months ago?” another commenter wondered, referring to the rotund “Star Wars” character Jabba the Hutt.

May the 4th, The only character I see Trump playing in Star Wars is Jabba The Hutt, no makeup needed. pic.twitter.com/YzJAqt36rO — The Protest (@TheProtestFilms) May 4, 2025

Trump has often stretched the truth about his height and weight. In 2018, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson reported that Trump was 6 feet 3 and weighed 239 pounds during his first administration.

Then in April 2025, the current physician to the president, Dr. Sean Barbabella, insisted that Trump stood 6 feet 3 and weighed 224 pounds — the same as Lamar Jackson and DK Metcalf— and the internet had jokes immediately.

Some said the only thing he’s benching these days is a combo meal, while others swore the White House must’ve switched to “Mar-a-Lago math.”

People dug up old photos showing Trump’s weight through the years — from Big Mac bulk season in 2018 to McFlurry mode by 2021 — joking that his diet plan clearly comes with a drive-thru window.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

Barbabella gave Trump a second check-up in October, where he again clocked the Republican officeholder’s weight at 224 pounds and his height at 6 feet 3. Critics still aren’t convinced.