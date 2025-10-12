‘This Is a Joke’: Donald Trump’s Doctor Declares Him in ‘Excellent’ Shape as Fans Point to Recent Photos That Tell a Very Different Story

Donald Trump‘s doctor just declared his heart is 14 years younger than his actual 79, and the internet is having a field day.

The president’s health has been a focal point for many since he had his annual examination back in April. He was seen for his second checkup of 2025 last week at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where Dr. Sean Barbabella reported that Trump weighs 224 pounds at 6 feet 3 with a blood pressure reading of 128 over 74.

Many social media users immediately mocked the claim, joking that even Trump’s youthful heart couldn’t account for some of his recent antics. Memes and GIFs flooded timelines, questioning the report’s credibility and poking fun at the idea of a 65-year-old heart trapped in a 79-year-old body.

President Trump’s latest physical reported him at 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds, but social media users remain deeply skeptical of the numbers and are not buying it. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

‘Need to Add About 100 lbs to That’: Donald Trump’s New White House Portrait Was Supposed to Be an Honor, but It Backfired When Fans Zoomed In

Barbabella’s memo noted that Trump received COVID-19 and flu vaccinations in preparation for international travel, along with preventive health screenings, according to CNN. The president himself called it a “semiannual physical.”

The physician emphasized that the president “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health” and maintains “a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

But the report’s reliance on an AI-derived tool to calculate heart age and its lack of specific clinical data prompted criticism from medical experts who found it “striking in its lack of candor and transparency.”

Social media users wasted no time dissecting the numbers with forensic precision. Photographs comparing Trump to professional athletes of similar reported measurements flooded timelines, sparking intense debate about whether the statistics could possibly be accurate.

“224 pounds? Are we this dumb? There is no way he weighs 224 pounds,” one person wrote on Threads after a screenshot of a televised CNN report was circulated.

Another predicted, “224???? This is a joke he gotta be close to 300 if not over.”

People got more specific, claiming the report was “off by 75 pounds at least” while others believe “Trump is easy 280.”

The doubt extended beyond weight alone, with one commenter writing, “His BP is NOT 128/74. He is not 224. His sun damage is not minor. And BS his cognitive skills are ok.”

Another said, “I don’t believe any of those results, he wrote them down and had the doc signed them.”

Someone else kept their assessment brief: “I believe he is 79 years old, but that’s about it.”

The comparisons to professional athletes proved particularly popular online.

People have posted side-by-side images of Trump next to Buffalo Bills player Keon Coleman and Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf, who stands 6 feet 4 at 229 pounds of pure muscle.

The visual difference between Trump’s build and these strength-trained athletes left many wondering how the numbers could be remotely similar.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

Recent photographs of Trump standing beside Prince William during his United Kingdom visit added another layer to the height debate. Trump has consistently insisted he stands 6 feet 3, but observers noted he appeared roughly the same height as William, who is generally reported to be around 6 feet 2.

The weight discussion carries particular significance given reports from early 2024 about Trump shedding pounds before announcing his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump and Prince William also weigh the same.



A man who cheats at the same things in life "like golf", will cheat at the big things in life. pic.twitter.com/RIqeJtF3Sa — Golden Geisha (@geisha_golden) September 20, 2025

Supposed sources at Mar-a-Lago told Page Six at the time that he had “dropped at least 30 pounds,” crediting his wife, Melania, with encouraging healthier eating habits and steering him away from the club’s buffet.

The insider claimed Trump was no longer “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it.”

His physician at the time, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, wrote that Trump had “reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.” Though some speculated about medications like Ozempic, the supposed sources insisted the changes came from lifestyle modifications.

Did Trump get a new haircut?… He also looks like he gained weight?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GdfW1361nZ — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) December 18, 2024

Medical records from Trump’s first term provide context for the current figures.

According to CBS, during his 2020 physical, he weighed 244 pounds with blood pressure of 121 over 79, making the reported 20-pound loss seem plausible on paper.

The White House has been relatively forthcoming with certain health information, including disclosing last summer that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults that causes blood to pool in veins and explains the swelling observed in his legs.

However, medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner questioned why Barbabella’s report omitted standard cardiovascular metrics like ejection fraction and failed to address the visible bruising on Trump’s right hand. When talking about the health report, he said, “It also is devoid of any data.”

The White House has attributed his hand bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, but Reiner suggested these explanations deserve more thorough documentation, noting that such bruises are “typically caused by blood thinners.”

The physician’s memo did mention that Trump passed a comprehensive neurological examination showing “no abnormalities in his mental status,” and noted scarring on his right ear from the July 2024 gunshot wound during an attempt on his life. A colonoscopy revealed diverticulosis and a benign polyp.

Despite documented medical visits and official physician statements, public skepticism remains firmly entrenched.