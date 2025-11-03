‘Willing to Lie’: Former White House Doctor Drops Bombshell, Why Trump’s Latest Health Trip Wasn’t Routine as WH Has the Equipment for That

Donald Trump’s sudden need for a medical scan has turned into the million-dollar question online — and no, it’s not because his head got too big from campaign rallies.

The mystery scan has people online spinning wild theories, from “routine check-up” to “they finally wanted to see what’s inside.” A former White House insider even chimed in, giving their best professional guess while carefully avoiding the word “brain.” Still, no one seems to know what actually prompted Trump’s second test.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘He Definitely Doesn’t Look Well’: Trump Blames Turbulence, but Viewers Say His ‘Shakes’ Look Like Something Else Entirely

For now, the internet’s treating it like the season finale of “The Apprentice: Medical Edition” — and everyone’s waiting for the big reveal.

“I got an MRI. It was perfect. I gave you the full results,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan in late October.

The oldest person to be inaugurated president also said, “If I didn’t think it was going to be good either, I would let you know, negatively. I wouldn’t run. I’d do something.”

Trump, 79, shockingly revealed on Oct. 27 that he underwent medical imaging body scans during a physical examination on Oct. 10.

The White House has yet to inform the public what led to the president undergoing another test or its actual findings. Some details were recently brought to light. According to Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president was evaluated by a “team of specialists” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Reporter: Did you get an MRI?



Trump: I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect. Yeah… nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen. https://t.co/k4XL0j2NFK pic.twitter.com/pb09fTLCCs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

Barbabella, the current physician to the president, described Trump’s health as “exceptional” in an Oct. 10-dated memo submitted to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Jeffrey Kuhlman served as a White House physician during the Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush administrations. He was also former President Barack Obama’s physician to the president from 2009 to 2013.

“Most any procedure scope, I had the capabilities there at the White House. The only thing I couldn’t, that I’d have to Walter Reed for, is advanced imaging,” Kuhlman explained to The Hill.

He added, “It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the [White House’s] South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care.”

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health graduate then concluded, “There’s a disconnect there,” suggesting that the White House’s timeline of Trump’s visit to Walter Reed is suspicious because even with the MRI test included the hours-long length of the president’s hospital visit suggests it was anything but routine.

Kuhlman’s red flags about the administration’s official story about Trump’s most recent medical exams fostered harsh responses from critics of the MAGA leader.

“A real doctor would not make false claims about a patient’s health. Apparently, Donald Trump’s physicians are not real doctors,” a Yahoo reader wrote in the website’s comment section.

Similarly, someone posted, “Surrounded by so many people willing to lie and mislead the public.” Another person wrote, “At age 79, there is no such thing as a perfect MRI. Clearly, he is covering up something serious.”

“Trump doesn’t look healthy these days, and all the funeral home makeup he needs doesn’t help,” one commenter expressed, referring to the president’s signature orange-colored face.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency” after reporting swelling in his legs and ankles.



Karoline Leavitt also reported that Trump’s widely noticed bruising on hand is “caused by handshaking”and taking aspirin for the condition. pic.twitter.com/5c8wHoSTPn — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 17, 2025

Trump’s mental and physical well-being has been a major topic in the political world since his inauguration on Jan. 20. Numerous photos of his swollen ankles and bruised right hand led to speculation that the president was dealing with serious medical issues.

Both Trump and Leavitt claimed the bruising was from constantly shaking hands. In July, Dr. Barbabella acknowledged that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes chronic swelling, which could explain his swollen ankles.

At one point this year, concerns about Trump’s health snowballed into erroneous conspiracy theories asserting he secretly passed away. That online gossip went into overdrive in late August after the president was not seen in public for several days.

The hashtag #WhereIsTrump became a top trending topic on X. Trump eventually addressed the “fake news” that he was “no longer with us” while speaking with congressional leaders at the White House on Sept. 5.