‘What a Joke’: Gavin Newsom Serves Ruthless Takedown After Karoline Leavitt Turns Trump’s Press Briefing Into a Comedy Hour

Karoline Leavitt‘s latest press briefing went off the rails faster than a reality-show reunion, turning what was supposed to be a dry update on the president’s renovation plans into a full-blown comedy hour.

Reporters couldn’t tell if she was joking or serious when she proudly defended the $300 million demolition project at the White House to make room for Trump’s ballroom. Her response left the internet stunned until California Gov. Gavin Newsom swooped in online with a sharp, three-word response that sent social media into hysterics.

Gavin Newsom roasts Karoline Leavitt over Donald Trump question. Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump announced renovation plans to add a ballroom at the White House on July 31, along with a makeover that saw the Rose Garden’s grass replaced with cement. The revamped space, now jokingly dubbed the “Rose Garden Club,” was completed in August and features a sleek patio where Trump has been hosting Republican lunches and private gatherings.

“In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?” a reporter asked Leavitt during an Oct. 23 press briefing.

“Not to my knowledge, no, but he is a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.”

Newsom responded on X with a subtle caption that read, “Good to know.”

“What a joke,” replied one person. A second wrote, “She looks like she is having a rough day/week and is just over it.”

Others also weighed in on Leavitt’s shocking comments about the ballroom being Trump’s priority, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who responded on X with a not-so-subtle critique. “Honestly, you can’t make this … up,” he noted.

The New York Democrat’s response to Leavitt’s comments about Trump’s exorbitant ballroom — which he claimed is funded by himself and companies such as Google, Amazon, T-Mobile and Apple — drew a quick reaction from the Official White House Rapid Response account. The page, meant to push back against what it calls “fake news” about the president, fired off a few pointed words at the senator on X.

“You’re a scumbag and a liar, Chuck — but everyone already knows that,” the post began. “She was answering a question specifically about construction projects on the White House grounds.

“We’ll lay it so even your demented mind can comprehend,” the post continued.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar shared an Image post with a photo of Leavitt and her quote about Trump’s “priorities on Instagram with the caption: “Because WTH.”

Omar and Trump’s feud has played out like political theater since his 2019 “go back” remarks sparked chants of “send her back” at a rally. Ever since, Trump has turned Omar into one of his favorite rally targets, while she’s accused him of sparking fear and outrage through his rhetoric.

“Really?! His main focus!? Ffs!” said one outraged person about Leavitt’s comments, while another said, “Just when you think Trump couldn’t do anything dumber and more selfish, he does something dumber and more selfish.”

Another exclaimed, “So selfish vanity and monuments to himself is the top priority? Glad that KKKaroline Leavitt finally said it out loud.”

Newly released photos this week appear to show the entire East Wing of the White House being demolished to make room for Trump’s new ballroom. The images, published Thursday, stand in contrast to the president’s earlier claim that no major structural changes would be made to the historic building.

The dramatic teardown has social media in disbelief, and when the questions hit the press room, Karoline Leavitt — or “KaroLYING,” as Newsom once dubbed her — delivered a performance that felt more like damage control than a briefing as she struggled to keep the spotlight off her boss. But between the crumbling walls and the crumbling talking points, it was clear even she couldn’t dance her way out of this one.