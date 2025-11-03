‘Trump Will Never Forgive’ This Zoom In: Melania’s Steamy Greeting with Popular World Leader Triggers Jealous-Trump Buzz and Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Some photos are harmless and disappear into the feed without a second thought. But the shot of Melania Trump leaning in toward Justin Trudeau did the exact opposite, and sent the internet into overdrive.

The first lady, dressed in a bold red outfit, leans in to greet the Canadian prime minister while Donald Trump stands stiffly beside her. But when social media recently got ahold of the photo taken at the 2019 G7 summit, users zoomed in. Right before Melania’s cheek grazes Trudeau’s face, the angle made it look like she was about to kiss him on the lips. Her squinted eyes, smile and soft expression only added fuel to the theory that there was more behind that moment than a polite diplomatic gesture.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to London on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to the United Kingdom where they are expected to meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What should’ve been a split-second greeting has now turned into a viral love story the internet refuses to let go.

It was a fleeting, diplomatic moment, part of a larger group photo that included Brigitte Macron, but that didn’t stop hashtags like #MelaniaLovesTrudeau from taking off. The image has inspired memes, jokes, and endless speculation online, turning a single cheek kiss into what feels like a full-blown social media saga.

Fans quickly turned to X to weigh in.

One user wrote, “Katy needs to break up with Justin before Melania has her deported to El Salvador!”

Another added, “As long as the now single Justin Trudeau is in Canada, Trump will never forgive or forget his interactions with Melania. So there’s that.”

One commenter summarized the vibe perfectly: “Bahahaha what fairytale nonsense is this. I saw Melania look at a man with genuine attraction once—it was Justin Trudeau. She looks at Trump with contempt.”

And for those tracking politics through photos: “Pictures like this make politicians look bad even if nothing is happening. Just ask Erika Kirk.”

Of course, Trudeau does not have a relationship with the former model. He’s been linked with 13-time Grammy-nominated Katy Perry. Their romance, including yacht kisses and late night appearances, has kept online sleuths busy — but that hasn’t stopped the internet from revisiting his Melania’s moment.

never thought katy perry & justin trudeau will actually look good together pic.twitter.com/KP7OCm2ZO2 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 26, 2025

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

When it comes to the Trumps, social media detectives are always on the case. Every glance, every gesture gets analyzed — from Melania keeping her distance from Donald during public appearances, to avoiding hand-holding, to lingering in Florida and New York. Her stoic interactions with her husband are what add to rumors about her and the Canadian politician.

The resurfaced cheek kiss joins a long list of photo moments that have sparked online debate.

Trump and Melania’s Navy anniversary kisses, tense Kennedy Center outings, and the infamous Ben Gurion Airport hand-swatting all generated similar speculation.

The photo has even drawn comparisons to Erika Kirk’s public gestures with Vice President JD Vance as they greeted each other onstage at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi last week.

Just like with Melania’s photo with Trudeau, internet eyes read meaning into every glance, every lean, and every pause. What was different is the way that the new widow rubbed her fingers across the nape of his neck, touching his hair, and how the vice president rested his hands on her waist.

How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night? pic.twitter.com/2JVZiowRue — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 30, 2025

By contrast, the gibes about Melania online have ranged from playful to outrageous. Some jokesters floated the idea that Baron Trump might secretly be Trudeau’s son.

Take a look at these photos of Melania Trump getting personal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trudeau close up and Barron Trump. Now try to convince me that Barron is actually Donald's kid. pic.twitter.com/l4quKi88rw — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) January 20, 2024

Others zoomed in on another Trump photograph, where Ivanka’s reactions during a White House roundtable on women entrepreneurs and Cabinet leaders in Washington in 2017. The photographer captured her just staring at Trudeau as if infatuated. Like they did with her stepmom, social media has assessed that the then-Canadian prime minister might have had even the first daughter under his spell.

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

Ultimately, the resurfaced G7 cheek kiss proves how a single moment can live far beyond its snapshot in time.

From Baron conspiracies to Ivanka swooning, Katy Perry’s flirty posts, and social media speculation about public appearances, the picture has become a story in itself.