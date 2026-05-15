‘Oh My’: Melania Goes Nuclear After Comedian Crosses the Line — Platform Buries Joke Before Trump Finds Out But the Leak Already Broke the Internet 

A late-night comedian targeted First Lady Melania Trump and her 79-year-old husband, Donald Trump, with a brutal joke last month.

Melania fired back immediately, sparking backlash from supporters and reigniting debate over whether the comedian crossed the line.

The foster-care press event faded fast after Trump and Melania’s awkward kiss stole the spotlight.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Kimmel said Melania had the “glow like an expectant widow,” in the skit, joking about the couple’s large age gap.

An assassination attempt occurred a few days later at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Kimmel was somehow blamed for that night.

Melania flipped the script and tried to claim the joke was about the alleged assassination attempt on her wayward husband.

She accused Trump’s longtime rival of spreading “hateful and violent rhetoric.

” Weeks later, another joke about the first lady was removed at the last minute from a Netflix special.

Netflix reportedly axed the joke before making it on air.

This also caught heat from the family of George Floyd.

Police murdered Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

Hart was criticized by the family for letting a controversial joke by a white comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, go unchecked.

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The special features comedians making fun of Hart, and others who were not in the room.

“The Black community is so proud of you,” said Hinchcliffe. “Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

Nobody thought to remove the offensive material about enslaved people and racial stereotypes in the Netflix special.

But they moved quickly to remove a joke about the former Slovenian … model, likely not to feel the wrath of Trump.

The joke reportedly read, “Tony is like Melania — the only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once.”

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

Social media fans swiftly rebuked the decision to remove the Melania joke while leaving the George Floyd joke intact..

“But they let the George Floyd race, inflammatory, bigoted remark air,” noted one person.

“FAFO, this time the revolution is televised all around the world. Remember, you reap what you sow and the chickens always come home to roost….always. Silence = complicity.”

“Y’all could have went ahead with that Melania Trump joke. What was the point of cuttin’ that one out? Coulda cut the Floyd joke and left that one in. That’s horrible decision-making. We need answers,” added another.

Hinchcliffe has stayed off socail media for the most part, offering no explanation or apology. But he did return to promot an upcoming show.

“Someone’s deleting comments for sure,” said one person wondering why the comments look AI-generated.

Another said, “Yeah that’s a no. Ain’t nobody going to see that BS.”

Hart hasn’t quite taken responsibility for what took place at his big night. While recovering from a drunken stumper, he appeared in a video from his bad. He thought the roast was a hit and even gave Tony a shoutout.

The “Ride A Long” actor went to say that no one should have hard feelings because these are the “consequences of a roast.”

“Can’t have emotions,” Hart stressed.

Kimmel also ignored the criticism.

He has yet to stop making the Trumps part of his punchlines despite warning from the White House.

He later clarified his joke about Trump, and he called her and her husband out in the process.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80, and she’s younger than I am,” he said. “It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination, and they know that.”

The comedian added that Melania should check her husband about his inflammatory rhetoric against pretty much everyone.