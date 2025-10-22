‘Trudeau Could Do So Much Better’: Katy Perry Seemingly Confirms Romance with Married Former Prime Minister as His Wife Suddently Vanishes Online

Katy Perry kissed a foreign leader, and now fans are zooming in on her revealing social media habits. Eagle-eyed users are convinced that the “Fireworks” singer seemingly confirmed rumors about her whimsical romance with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry recently made contact with a very specific social media post linking her to Canada. The satirical upload by The Onion claimed that Perry released a new single about Canadian manufacturing.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s buzzing new romance has the internet dragging his ex-wife. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images; justinpjtrudeau/Instagram)

‘Dating a Married Man’: Katy Perry’s Steamy Bikini Pics with Former Canadian Prime Minister Go Viral as His Estranged Wife Claps Back at ‘Jealousy’ Claims

The tongue-in-cheek article jokingly attributed a quote to the artist that stated, “I like to write about what’s going on in my life, and right now, I’m definitely in my single, flirty, manufacturing-powerhouse era.”

Perry’s new chapter is far from industrial, but it is, in fact, flirty. Reports of her cozying up to Trudeau surfaced in July. By early October, photos of the pair locking lips were plastered across the internet. In one snapshot, they were spotted smooching aboard her yacht.

Weeks later, during an Oct. 13 concert in London, she dropped a bombshell comment about her love life while responding to a fan’s on-stage proposal. “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago” and “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time…But not anymore,” she said.

Her connection to Trudeau follows a breakup with her longtime fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom were on-and-off for nine years and share one child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

In The Onion’s comment section, an enthusiastic Instagram follower wrote, “Katy Perry liked this!! Girlie I see you!!”

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

On Facebook, a second individual asked, “so wait.. she’s ACTUALLY [with] Justin Trudeau?!” A third quipped, “I kissed Trudeau and I liked it,” a nod to one of her biggest hit songs.

One person joked that Trudeau might join Perry on her “next space ride,” referencing her recent all-female Blue Origin launch from West Texas that lasted about 11 minutes.

Some were just shocked at the pairing, “Trudeau could do so much better,” said one person, while another said, “Goodness… Trudeau choose you?”

When another person mentioned Trudeau’s retirement — he announced his resignation in January and officially left office in March when his successor, Mark Carney, was elected — they were met with the following response: “He’s not talking political stuff with her. He’s having his bivorced dad midlife crisis.”

Trudeau has been separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, since August 2023. The exes are parents to kids Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.” The politician’s team confirmed to People that the co-parents “signed a legal separation agreement.”

Two years ago, Grégoire spoke about the breakup on the “Next Question with Katie Couric” podcast. She said, “We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we’re still trying to figure it out.”

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭



pic.twitter.com/tBNPpJuluI — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

Hecklers hijacked an Oct. 13 IG post where Grégoire wrote, “Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever.” A commenter said, “Sounds like someone is suffering from jealousy, menopause and a midlife crisis all at once.”

Someone else snarked, “Not you releasing this after your ex was seen with Katy Perry. You left him. Didn’t you let go a long time ago?” The author tried to nip the discourse in the bud by adding clarity to the post with a comment of her own.

She wrote, “All my content is related to what I learn on my own life path, but it’s not associated with my former partner.” Still, many followers remained committed to twisting her words to fit their own narratives.

Grégoire remained absent from her account for a week. Her return arrived on Oct. 21 with a recap of her experience at the National Menopause Show in Toronto. Comments were kinder, unlike those that remain critical of Perry.

A supporter quipped, “His wife looks lovely, he’s traded down,” amid the chatter about Trudeau’s rumored relationship. A second critic wrote that he was the “most disliked prime minister, but she is not a prize worthy either.” As for

While Perry and Trudeau endure the constant tracking from paparazzi, Grégoire’s private life has remained hidden from the limelight.