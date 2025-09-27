‘She’s Had Enough’: Trump and Melania Not Seeing Eye to Eye After UN Visit as Wild Claims About Soiled Sheets and Separate Rooms Emerge from Windsor



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania shared a visibly tense moment during a recent outing, and cameras were rolling the entire time.

After facing years of marital trouble rumors, the tension seems to be brewing between the couple, according to shocking footage of Trump, 79, with his finger in his wife’s face.

Trump was seated across from Melania, 55, on the president’s Marine One helicopter as they returned from attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City on Sept. 23.

The true state of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s marriage remains a major talking point. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

After the aircraft landed on the South Lawn of the White House complex, Melania could be seen through a window shaking her head and gesturing at her husband.

Then Trump began pointing his finger at the first lady before they exited the helicopter together. Photographers snapped the pair walking hand in hand toward the White House as they tried to distract from what other cameras had already caught.

Footage of the awkward exchange between the Trumps quickly spread across the internet. Both fans and critics of the Republican politician offered their opinions on what took place.

“Well, at least she’s talking to him,” one People reader joked about Melania’s seemingly uncomfortable conversation with the POTUS.

A second person exclaimed, “At least someone is standing up to him!” While a Trump backer asked, “Is anyone’s marriage in perfect harmony, without any arguments?”

“Melania is counting the days until she’s free of him. They are not a couple. She doesn’t even live with him. She shows up from time to time,” read another comment.

Additionally, someone else theorized, “She hates him.”

Trump’s experience at the U.N. included him and Melania having to walk up an escalator after the motorized staircase suddenly came to a halt the moment they walked onto the first few steps.

Following the viral moment, the president addressed the escalator malfunction multiple times in his U.N. speech and later in a rant on his Truth Social platform.

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it



(The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

The president was also angered by the teleprompter breaking down during his speech, causing him to allege “sabotage” and demand an investigation.

In response, the U.N. claimed that the American delegation’s videographer was responsible for causing the abrupt stop by accidentally triggering a safety feature at the top of the escalator.

White House officials have not responded to the video of Trump and Melania arguing on Marine One, as of this writing. Speculation about the possible behind-the-scenes drama will surely ramp up.

The true state of Melania’s relationship with her billionaire husband has been gossip fodder since their star-studded Palm Beach wedding in 2005. The chatter has not ended.

Recent reports suggested Donald and Melania had separate rooms during their state visit to the United Kingdom, where they slept inside England’s Windsor Castle.

The parents of 19-year-old Barron Trump have allegedly been living separate lives even after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, which secured him a second, nonconsecutive term in office.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Trump biographer Michael Wolff stated.

Additionally, there have been several incidents throughout the Trumps’ time in the political spotlight where Melania appeared visibly annoyed or bored while in public with the former reality television star.