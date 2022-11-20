Michelle Obama Did Not Wear Braids During Her Time In the White House Because She Felt Americans Were ‘Not Ready’ to See Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama never left the White House without a stunning silk press, and audiences can now understand why after the acclaimed author said she believed Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural black hairstyles while Barack Obama was in office.

Obama sat down with Ellen DeGeneres at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022 to promote her newest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” As she spoke, she touched on her time living in the White House and explained why she opted out of wearing her hair in its natural state or protective styles.

“You know as first lady, I did not wear braids,” she continued, “Being the first Black — yeah, we had to ease up on the people. Cause I thought about it! I was like, ‘it would be easier … Nope, nope, they’re not ready.’”

CNN’s Cari Champion discussed Obama’s statement during a Nov. 18 segment on the network, noting how relatable Obama had been to a lot of black women who’ve had to choose a more “presentable” look rather than their natural curls.

Champion stated, “Much like what Michelle Obama said, she was like ‘the administration isn’t ready’ I mean really? So sad, it really is.” She continued, “I’ve taken my hair – literally taken my hair off in the makeup room at work and you can see everyone look like ‘wait what’s happening?’ It’s almost as if they’re shocked. Like it’s disbelief.”

As reported by The Washington Post, Obama chose to rock silk presses so Barack’s administration could maintain its focus on other important issues rather than her kinky mane.

“Let me get my hair pressed,” Obama stated, “Let’s get health care passed.”



While the mother of two stuck to one consistent style during her time in the WHite House, she has branched out and tried numerous different styles over the past six years.

Obama recently began trending on Twitter back in October after fans recognized her and the former president enjoying a night out at a fancy restaurant. Most fans simply noticed Obama’s hair, which was styled in long brown box braids.

Twitter had a field day celebrating Obama’s mesmerizing braided hairdo after a fan, @MsKelly_, captured a photo of the Obamas having dinner together.

“If I’m having dinner at the same place as the Obamas I’m in the right spaces! I’m fanning out!” She wrote.

“Michelle still rocking the braids. We love to see it”

“I know Michelle happy to have braids again”

Michelle Obama is a class act who continues to make those that resemble her feel heard and seen through similar circumstances.