‘If Only the Men in Government Had Her Bravery’: Reporter Who Won $88M Suit Against Trump Drops Bombshell—His Unhinged Behavior and Smell Still Haunts 

Donald Trump‘s former courtroom rival, E. Jean Carroll, is not holding back in blasting the MAGA frontman in a recent podcast.

Two federal juries ruled in favor of Carroll, 81, finding Trump, 79, liable for defamation in separate trials held in 2023 and 2024. The longtime advice columnist ultimately walked away with more than $88 million in damages combined.

But during a recent podcast appearance, Carroll added fuel to a long-running rumor about Trump’s alleged hygiene habits—reigniting online chatter about one of the former president’s most talked-about personal quirks.

Rumors that President Donald Trump has foul body odor continue to spread after years of insiders saying he reeks. (Photos: ejeancarroll1/Instagram; Win McNamee; Getty Images)

During an appearance on the “Daily Beast Podcast,” Carroll reflected on her 2024 defamation trial against Trump, recounting what it was like to face him in court. The author of “Not My Type” called out the Queens native for bizarre behavior and body odor.

“I don’t understand how people can be afraid of a fat, elderly man who wears apricot makeup, his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds,’ and sits in a courtroom and moans and groans and complains and snorts,” Carroll said about Trump.

Carroll also claimed that the New York jury was “mesmerized” because the members had “never seen anything” like the way Trump behaved in court.

“He never sat still, and he talked the entire time within earshot of the jury. He belittled Alina Habba, his own attorney,” she added. “He would spit as he was talking. He didn’t smell so good.”

Additionally, Carroll criticized Trump for walking out in the middle of the trial, noting how his sudden exit reflected his disregard for the proceedings and those involved.

“Well, a man is innocent. He doesn’t storm out of the courtroom. He stays and fights. He turned tail and stormed out of the courtroom. He lost right at that second,” she insisted.

A clip of Carroll’s interview was shared online, sparking a MAGA frenzy as people made jokes and called her disparaging remarks about Trump.

“Excuse me. Trump does not have an odor!! It is a stench!” a parody account on X jokingly posted.

A second post read, “He just looks like he smells. I love when Melania is forced to touch him and sit close to him. He’s like an old, disheveled … with explosive diarrhea.”

A third said, “If only the men in government had her bravery our country wouldn’t be in this mess.”

On YouTube, a commenter wrote, “He didn’t smell good, he doesn’t smell good, and he never will smell good. Corruption does this to personal hygiene.” Another proclaimed, “His odor is said to permeate the room like sewage.”

Trump’s alleged poor hygiene has been a topic of conversation throughout his second term in the White House, which began in January 2025 after winning the 2024 presidential election.

In July, Trump’s trip to Scotland was marred when footage of him repeatedly swatting away bugs while golfing went viral. Trolls blamed the president’s supposed funk for attracting the insects.

The ex-reality television show star faced more ridicule following an encounter with Google executive Ruth Porat that same month. Porat’s facial expression while sitting next to Trump at an energy and innovation summit led to jokes that his odor was stomach-turning.

His own wife, Melania Trump, has long been rumored to know all too well about her husband’s stench—and their trip to the U.K. only fueled the chatter. Reports say she insisted on separate rooms, but it was Trump’s odd request involving the bed linen that left staff stunned.

Members of Trump’s own Republican party have pushed the narrative that he tends to reek in public. In 2023, then-Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois addressed the smelly rumors on X.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” Kinzinger tweeted.

The CNN political commentator doubled down on maintaining that Trump has a distinct stench. Kinzinger told MediasTouch that same month, “The best way to describe it is take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne.”

Additionally, there have been unsubstantiated rumors circulating for years that Trump may be forced to wear adult diapers due to digestive system issues. Critics gave the real estate mogul the nickname “Diaper Don” despite no concrete evidence that he needs disposable underwear.