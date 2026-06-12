‘He’s Fuming’: Trump’s Last-Ditch Effort to Keep His Name on the Kennedy Center Fails as Workers Rip It Down — Then Fans Spot Another Humiliating Blow

Donald Trump‘s second wayward presidency gets more ludicrous by the day.

He takes random naps during public meetings, spends late nights targeting his critics online, and takes ownership of things he had no part in.

One of Trump’s most irritating offenses came as he placed his name on a living memorial to John F. Kennedy last year.

But the tide has turned, and a new era is brewing as Trump’s last-ditch effort to save his own Kennedy legacy backfired brutally.

Donald Trump lost his appeal to keep his name on The Kennedy Center. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

To honor the 35th president’s 1963 assassination, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was created as an entertainment mecca in Washington, D.C.

In an attempt to achieve the same “star quality,” Trump took over the Kennedy Center and fired the acting board members.

He replaced them with his so-called friends, or people he could convince to vote to add his name to the building above Kennedy.

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Former board member Rep. Joyce Beatty filed a lawsuit over the name change.

The Ohio Democrat insisted that an official name change for the Kennedy Center requires congressional approval.

“Tick Tock! Trump only has two days until the court-ordered deadline to take his name OFF the Kennedy Center,” she wrote on X on June 10.

“If he doesn’t, he’ll have to answer to me and a judge. Take it off!”

In response, the petulant president objected to the judge’s order and, on June 11, filed an appeal to keep his name on the living memorial.

However, the appeal was denied, and workers began removing Trump’s existence from the building early Friday afternoon.

A judge has denied a request from the Kennedy Center to pause a ruling ordering President Trump's name removed from building. Work crews are now setting up scaffolding to take is name down. pic.twitter.com/VEZhv1CkXI — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) June 12, 2026

Reaction on social media roasted Trump for his weird obsession with his name being on the Kennedy Center memorial.

“This appeal is too little too late,” replied one. “Remove this s—t stain on the Kennedy Center.”

One user joked, “Please hurry and scrape off the slime.” Another said, “More than ready for this. You just know he’s fuming. Delightful.”

Despite Trump’s appeals, staffers began getting ridding anying wit his name on it.

Then eagle-eyed fans noticed the bus was already running without Trump’s name, adding another twist to the controversy.

The shuttle buses at the Kennedy Center have changed their signage in the last few hours, removing Trump-Kennedy signs from the side of the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/w5aD2EC6xA — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 11, 2026

A large banner that reads “The Kennedy Center” was placed over the buses that used to include Trump’s name.

“All that wasted money for his ego! He should’ve had to pay for this,” added one happy supporter of removing Trump’s name. Another sai

A live camera was mounted on the Watergate building to stream the removal of Trump’s name by the protest group Hands Off the Arts.

Thousands have waited for the historic moment.

No word yet on Trump’s reaction, but we’re sure it will be noticed. His name was first removed from the Kennedy Center’s website on June 8.

Fans hope his existence will stay far away from any living memorial, especially as a president who has caused an unpredecented amount of chaos.

But no one will be more proud than Kennedy’s family including Maria Shriver, who didn’t hold blasting Trump’s Kennedy rebrand.

The Kennedy family was against it from the beginning despite having an immediately family member, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, working under Trump’s administration.