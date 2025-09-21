‘He Doesn’t Realize It Stinks’: Trump’s Chat With Female Executive Sitting Nearby Took An Unexpected Turn When Her Awful Expression Went Viral

Google Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat sat a few chairs down from Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, and her expression has folks on social media joking about Trump’s rumored body odor.

The summit was held at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and a video of Porat’s expression shared on Facebook while the president spoke featured the Google exec with a “painful expression” on her face.

Google CEO Ruth Porat has words with Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.(Getty Photo)

The video clip was captioned, “Did you notice the painful expression of the woman next to Trump?” Text and audio over the video suggested that Trump “pooped his pants,” and Porat couldn’t hide her reaction to his stench (allegedly). The voiceover claimed the 68-year-old had “a ferocious expression and kept looking at Trump.”

The resurfaced clip also said Porat “seemed to want to escape from this place” as she turned her head away to look at the camera. Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick hosted the July 15 event, and the video claimed the Republican senator “kept drinking water” to distract himself from the alleged stench as he tried to hide a smirk.

Porat also pinched her nose, as did the COO of The Blackstone Group, Jon Gray, who was seated between Trump and Porat. The video added some AI technology to add more humor. “Some people speculated that Trump might have pooped his pants,” the voiceover continued. The video went on to joke about the 79-year-old president’s sphincter, and Trump is noticeably more orange than usual in the clip.

The reason for Porat’s expression remains unclear, but that didn’t keep social media silent, with one person writing, “I’m glad they get to smell hehe.”

“His supporters love to get a taste,” added another. “Bad breath or pooped again,” joked a third. “I can smell him through this phone.”

“He doesn’t realize it stinks,” noted a fourth.

According to The U.S. Mirror, rumors that Trump has pooped his pants at a dinner while in France circulated after a video featured the people around him covering their noses. A source from his old TV show, “The Apprentice,” claimed that Trump was incontinent and reportedly wears a diaper.

“Sources claim nobody wanted to sit next to him, unable to verify or debunk the claim,” read a caption with the clip on X. “No official statement denying it from the incoming Trump regime, so far.”