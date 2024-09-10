‘Shaunie … Stop The Madness!’: Shaunie Slammed After Evelyn Lozada Confronts Laura Govan About Alleged Affair with Ex-Husband Shaq Following Details from His Ex-Wife’s Book 

It seems that rumors about the alleged affair between NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal and reality star Laura Govan are resurfacing, with fans suggesting that these old allegations from 2009 are being dredged up to help ratings for the current season 11 of “Basketball Wives.” Many believe the show’s executive producer, Shaunie Henderson. is willing to exploit her past controversies for a storyline.

Shaq’s ex-wife released her 2024 memoir, “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms” in May, which continues to make waves, especially after an excerpt aired on VH1 on Monday, Sept. 9.

The segment portrayed a vignette from the audiobook version of the memoir that showed Shaunie discovering that her close friend was involved with her then-husband, prompting a confrontational exchange.

Shaunie Henderson (L) reveals details about confrontation with Laura Govan (R) for allegedly exchanging messages with ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal (C) while married. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation; @lauragovan/Instagram)

Govan made a surprise return this season after Jennifer Williams invited her to join the other women from the cast on vacation in Mexico, presumably eating. Things took a turn when Evelyn Lozada asked if Govan had purchased Henderson’s book.

“I didn’t even know she had a book,” Govan replied, to which Lozada asked about how close she and Shaunie were.

“We were really close. I love Shaunie. Lov-ed Shaunie,” Govan insisted.

At that point, Lozada played the excerpt from the audiobook — which was released May — that described Henderson’s discovery.

“After looking at what was on the CD the IT guy handed me, I immediately went down the hall to my mom’s room and showed her the text messages and emails that were on it,” Shaunie’s voice is heard saying. “Her only response was ‘Oh my God.’ She knew the girl from one of the text messages and she sat on the edge of the bed in shock.”

Henderson explained how she wanted to immediately fight the girl in the correspondence and recalled how she called the woman with her mom in the room.

“I got her on the phone and said I just saw all your messages to my husband,” she said she told the woman. “Ohh no, this has got to be a mistake,” the woman allegedly replied. “Just let me explain.”

The mother of four was not having it and said, “When I see you, I’m going to whoop your ass.”

OG cast member Jackie Christie asked in the “Basketball Wives” clip, “Oh my God, who’s she talking about?”

Govan said, “Apparently, she’s talking about me. I’ll talk to her about it. It’s none of your business.”

Its__onsite posted a clip of the episode on its Instagram profile. Reactions poured in, with fans and commentators questioning the timing and intent behind revisiting such sensitive past events for entertainment purposes. Some accused the show’s creators of manipulating drama for ratings, suggesting that Evelyn was being pushed to stir controversy.

“Shaunie got Evelyn doing her dirty work for views while [she] sit back and play devil’s advocate,” a comment read.

One person wrote, “This is MESSY! I mean bringing up stuff from 20 years ago for ratings.”

“I’m sure Shaunie made this a point for them to talk about!” someone else said, adding, “She didn’t bring Laura back on the show for nothing.”

A fourth comment read, “This is OLD NEWS , SO SHAUNIE YOU’RE A FIRST LADY STOP THE MADNESS.”

Others brought up the fact that there have been rumors about Evelyn and Shaq back in the day.

This rumor started in 2018 during the show’s seventh season when Jennifer Williams was embroiled in the scandal, allegedly telling people such as Tami Roman that Eveyln and Shaq had a fling.

Evelyn denied this on the show to Shaunie directly, hoping to nip everything in the bud.

“Shaunie, I swear on my kids,” she said on the show. “Shaunie, call him right now. This is bulls–t.”

Through her tears, she added, “I hope you believe me. Shaunie, I’ve never in a million years, I put that on my son — I would never do that s–t to you. That s–t never happened.”

However, in the current episode, Jackie asked Govan if she ever heard the rumors about Evelyn and Shaq, and Govan stated, “I’ve heard that he’s been with a lot of people, including her. But he is my friend and I would never disclose that.”

Govan could not get out of the rumors about her as easily, as the email and text messages were leaked publicly.

Hey y'all…



Pssst…between us friendsss, do y'all believe the rumors that Shaunie's BFF Evelyn and ex-hubby Shaquille O'Neil hooked up? 🤔



NGL, y'all, streets havvve been sippin' on that tea for yearrrrs.



Fam', what do y'all think?? #BasketballWivesLA#BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/AsVtgQ4XIE — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) September 10, 2024

At the time, Govan was not just a family friend to the O’Neals and Shaq’s assistant while in a relationship with Gilbert Arenas, another NBA player.

Purported emails from one of their alleged trysts hit the internet, dated on March 5, 2009, and went into explicit details about the nature of their relationship. YBF shared the alleged evidence online, but Govan has denied the allegations.

The emails show Govan informing Shaq of her room number after arriving at a hotel, The Four Seasons. Their exchange took place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 5, 2009.

In one message she stated, “LOL ur crazy! As long as u taste me n make me cum LOL” before telling him, “So I’ll see you at 1:30 :~) erase all these messages plz.”

Another screenshot shows Govan asking, “Is Shaunie going with u? N how late?” thought Shaq responded “Hell no.”

Their exchange took place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 5, 2009

— the same year Shaunie filed for divorce from Shaq.

Despite being remarried to Pastor Keion Henderson, Shaunie’s relationship with her ex continues to make headlines and, apparently, drives ratings.