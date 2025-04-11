‘They Sure Can Keep a Secret’: Toni Braxton Reportedly Married Birdman Nearly a Year Ago, Then Filed for Divorce Just Two Weeks Later

Toni Braxton’s relationship with Birdman appears to be just as confusing and full of surprises as it’s always been.

TMZ reported on April 10 that the “Breathe Again” singer and the Cash Money Records founder quiety tied the knot last year.

The news is shocking about the couple who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in February 2018, but to many their relationship has been a complete mystery.

Not only are they rarely ever seen together, but Braxton also has declared herself to be single over the past few years.

Court documents reveal Toni Braxton and Birdman got married last year, filed for divorce after two weeks, and later dismissed it.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

However, according to recent reports, the two got married on Aug. 8, 2024. But the kicker is that two weeks after getting married, Braxton reportedly filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

By January 2025, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer had dismissed the divorce petition, which Birdman signed off on as well.

Fans, who were shocked about Braxton and Birdman, marital union responded under The Neighborhood Talk’s report.

One person said, “Them together will never make any sense to me lmao.”

Someone else wrote, “They sure can keep a secret. With all the toxicity and ups and downs. If they like it I love it.”

A third wrote, “Them and every other couple at least they stayed together & worked it out. Next.”

“You know what, HELL YEAH! Congrats,” said a fourth individual.

It’s currently unclear what the status of Braxton and Birdman’s relationship is. Months after getting engaged, the singer revealed she was given an ultimatum about their wedding date.

“We have to get married before the year is out. He said ‘before next year,'” Braxton told E! News in November 2018. That same month her colossal-sized engagement ring was stolen from a Delta Air Lines flight and she never retrieved it.

Almost a year later reports surfaced that the two called it off after scrubbing pictures of each other from their IG pages, which aligned with their since-deleted cryptic posts at the top of 2019.

On New Year’s Day, Braxton captioned her IG post, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.” She has also deleted all of her posts prior to February 2019. The following day, Birdman posted and then deleted a message on his IG Story that said, “It’s over….”

But during his visit to “The Wendy Williams Show” in March 2019, he debunked the rumors of their engagement, calling it “fake.”

“But it was cap. When I mean cap, it was fake,” Birdman explained to Williams. “Like, I don’t know how the s–t even took place. On the real, for real, I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media.”

During their relationship, the “Still Fly” rapper even made an appearance on her family’s reality show, “The Braxton Family Values,” in May 2019, where they confirmed that they were still in fact together.

“I’ve been in love with her for 20 years,” Birdman told her sisters, Towanda and Trina, to which Braxton replied, “And he never told me.” She described him as a “great guy” and a “gentle giant.”

Things got quiet again until November 2023 when Braxton shared an Instagram selfie of her doing smooch lips in his direction. She wrote, “Sending Sunday Kisses” and tagged Birdman in the photo.

However, the following month, she went on that same platform to not only dispel the rumors that she and Birdman got married, but also to suggest they were not in a relationship anymore.

Reposting a screenshot of the report claiming that they got hitched, Braxton wrote a caption that said, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

In April 2024, she was still a single woman and was opening up about what she expects in her ideal romantic partner in an interview with People magazine.

“I am looking forward to getting out there and dating. I mean, dating can be scary too. It can be a little bit,” Braxton shared. “But a nice guy, someone who will watch Lifetime with me all day long — [or] at least once in the week.”

So it seems somewhere between then and August 2024, Birdman may have been able to get his girl back and make it down the aisle with the colossal engagement ring

Neither Toni or Birdman have yet to address the reports about their marriage