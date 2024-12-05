‘Before the JLo, It Was Just Hey Ho’: Jennifer Lopez Sets the Record Straight on Jamie Foxx Relationship After He Ripped Her for ‘Fronting’ on Him

Jennifer Lopez has an immense amount of gratitude for Jamie Foxx for being a much-needed companion when she launched her entertainment career. The two Hollywood A-listers crossed paths professionally when they joined the ’90s sketch show “In Living Color” during its third season in 1991.

The show created by and starring the Wayans family was a launchpad for the aforementioned acts as well as several others like Jim Carrey, Rosie Perez, and Tommy Davidson, to name a few.

Foxx joined as an actor, infamously portraying Wanda, a woman who promised to rock the world of any man who welcomed her advances. Lopez was a part of the Fly Girls, the show’s team of dancers whose moves were choreographed by fellow New York native Perez.

Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight about “good friend” Jamie Foxx years after he called her a “ho.” Photos: Jlo/Instagram; Iamjamiefoxx/Instagram.

Currently, the global pop star is promoting her new film, “Unstoppable,” in which she and co-star Jharrel Jerome star as real-life mother-son duo Judy and Anthony Robles. In a new unfiltered discussion with each other, the movie’s co-leads connected on their shared upbringings in the Bronx as well as how Foxx had been a pillar of support for them both.

Jerome recalled the Grammy Award winner giving him a word of advice at the apex of his adjustment to stardom following the success of “Moonlight” at the 2017 Oscars. “He called my phone and he just told me to breathe. That’s all I remember. I can’t remember exactly what he said, but he said the word breathe… but that went such a long way… It wasn’t career advice or anything, but it was just like a quick life moment.”

Lopez said the memory was funny and then shared her own account of Foxx showing up in her life. “Jamie and I got onto ‘In Living Color’ in the same year, and we were the two new cast members. And if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have made it through that season. … And that was when I first got to L.A.,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez reveals she would've never made it through her first season on "In Living Color" if it wasn’t for Jamie Foxx and admits she might’ve moved back to New York.



(🎥Entertainment Weekly/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/3EgOJc9mbk — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 3, 2024

The “This Is Me… Now” singer continued, “When I was in ‘In Living Color,’ I used to run home every weekend ’cause I was so lonely. I hated it. I missed my family, I missed my friends. Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we’re still friends to this day. Honestly, if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got through that. Yeah, I might’ve moved back to New York, and none of this would have happened. We would not be here right now.”

One of Foxx’s fans commented, “Shout out to Jamie Foxx. He a real 1,” when a snippet of Lopez and Jerome’s conversation was shared by The Art of Dialogue. But the discourse swiftly shifted to her being called “such a phony” when people dredged up a joke as proof that Lopez and Foxx had been on the outs for years.

“Remember Jamie Foxx said that JLo acted brand new with him? ‘I remember you before JLo…it was just Hey Ho,’” they wrote, referencing his 2002 “Jamie Foxx: I Might Need Security” comedy special.

In it, he claimed that his peer scoffed at him for saying that she could not sing. “Now, you know, I know Jennifer from ‘In Living Color.’ She was a Fly Girl and everything like that. We go back. I remember before the JLo, you know. I mean, I remember when it was just, ‘Hey, ho!’” he told the laughing audience.

Jamie Foxx on JLo pic.twitter.com/nX6hNGKjFf — ODST 🪐🌮 (@SciFiTaco) December 20, 2022

Fellow “In Living Color” alum Davidson shared in a past interview that on two separate occasions, he crossed paths with Lopez, and despite his warm greetings, he was met with cold and short responses that left him feeling “played.” He also does not have the fondest recollections of working with Foxx on the 1997 flick “Booty Call.” He said the actor was like a “whole ’nother dude” and mean.

Another reaction to her anecdote read, “She acts like (no pun intended) she had a bigger role on In Living Color. You just danced in the back. Why would you need to stay in LA for 30 sec of screen time? You flew back to NY because there was nothing else to do you got paid to dance.”

And lastly, someone else remarked, “She always be trynna show love to black people when her career going down I been peeped game.” For months, Lopez’s name has been plastered across headlines after her canceled summer tour and pending divorce from her fourth husband, fellow actor Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022.