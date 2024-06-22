‘Riri You Gon Let That Slide?’: Katy Perry Put on Blast for Once Calling Rihanna the N-word and ‘Hoodrat’ on Her Birthday  

Katy Perry has her sights set on a major comeback onto the music scene, but social media users are giving her a side-eye for a questionable tweet that has resurfaced.

The “Firework” pop star had an interesting way of wishing Rihanna a happy birthday over a decade ago that has just now landed on the radar of many of the Bajan singer’s fans.

Perry’s Feb. 20, 2012, message to her peer reads, “HAPPY BIRFDAY u hoodrat, bearc-nt, crazy, sexy ass, freaky whole bit beotch. I [red heart emoji] u so much. Keep it real tonight, as I know u will!”

Rihanna never replied but scrutiny of the controversial well-wishes reached a fever pitch on June 21 of this year. A Twitter user shared a screenshot claiming the term “bearc-nt” was defined as “a synonym for n—ger.” Context on how to properly utilize the word was illustrated with the example. “You’re my favorite bearc-nt, your not like the rest!”

One reaction to the offensive word choice included, “She called her hoodrat n1gger and got away with it???” A second Rihanna defender commented, “She called her a ratchet, n!gger b–ch.” A third individual who took issue with Perry’s post wrote, “HOODRAT? RIRI U GON LET THAT SLIDE?!”

However, a community note later claimed the definition was fake. “Bearc-nt doesn’t mean the n-word or any other racist connotation. Actually, it doesn’t even have a formal or informal specific meaning.”

The note linked to Dictionary.com and Urbandictionary.com, where no results for the meaning were found. Though the clarification did little to curb the disapproval. “Shes just making up slurs..?” an individual wrote.

Rihanna and Perry seemed to share a fun friendship between 2009 and 2013. The billionaire beauty mogul even threw the “American Idol” host a bachelorette party before she wed Russell Brand in 2010. The Fenty founder was rumored to be the maid of honor but was ultimately unable to attend the nuptials due to work obligations.

The purported downfall of the women’s connection occurred after Rihanna rekindled her relationship with Chris Brown in 2012. Perry reportedly disapproved of the relationship that came three years after the two megastars’ lives were turned upside down over a domestic violence incident.

While Perry and Rihanna have not been photographed since the alleged rift, the “I Kissed a Girl” artist had nothing but congratulatory words for her peer when she welcomed her first child, son RZA, with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2022. The couple has since welcomed a second son, Riot Rose.