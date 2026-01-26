‘That was Trump’s Last Straw’: Trump’s Long-Brewing Canada Grudge Started with a Look He Never Forgot — Melania’s Steamy Moment with a World Leader

The root of Donald Trump’s animosity towards Canada may be attributed to a single video involving Melania Trump.

The first lady is suddenly at the center of a viral moment involving Canada, and fans are floating wild theories about where Trump’s tariff tension may really be coming from.

Whether coincidence or something more, the speculation has taken on a life of its own, with viewers zeroing in on body language, timing, and a level of familiarity that’s fueling talk of a romantic behind-the-scenes scandal — leaving people to wonder whether trade tensions are the whole story, or just the part being said out loud.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s past interaction with a Prime minister who couldn’t stop gazing at first lady Melania Trump tells more today amid tarriff tension. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)

‘Trump Will Never Forgive’ This Zoom In: Melania’s Steamy Greeting with Popular World Leader Triggers Jealous-Trump Buzz and Sends Fans into a Frenzy

The Slovenian model held onto Trump’s hand as she joined him and other dignitaries onstage for a group photo at the 2019 G7 summit.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swooped in on Melania when Trump turned away from Melania to briefly greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Melania embraced the young, dapper leader with one arm as they exchanged double cheek kisses.

Trump seemed oblivious to the interaction, although he swiftly released his wife’s hand to adjust his suit coat while she and Trudeau exchanged words. The first lady is at the center of a viral kiss she shared with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offering a new social media theory about Trump’s tariff ire.

The supposed Helen of Troy moment is rumored to be at least one of the reasons Trump has been fuming over the U.S.-Canada trade deals since his return to office in January 2025.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

An IG Threads user shared a screenshot of the polite peck and wrote, “Someone asked the question, Why is Trump so upset with Canada? It started then!!” Someone else could not help but notice that Melania smiled at Trudeau throughout their viral moment.

That person gushed, “I have never seen her look at him that way!” referring to Trump. She and the real estate developer have been married since 2005.

The prime minister was married to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. He and his wife of 18 years announced their separation in August 2023. They share children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Trudeau resigned last January. His successor, Mark Carney, was installed in March 2025. That same year, Trudeau’s romance with pop star Katy Perry was confirmed.

A third person commented, “He had to rewind this moment in a loop and rage in front of these exchanged glances, for a bit Melania would have kissed the play-boy live love in front of the TV cameras!”

A fourth reaction reads, “That man she is kissing is BARON real Father ..the resemblance.” The Trumps welcomed their only child, son Barron Trump, in 2006. He is the youngest of his father’s five children from two previous marriages.

As noted by one heckler, Melania is not the only Trump lady who has been caught gazing at the Canadian politician. “Ivanka was staring at him too. That was likely Trump’s last straw!” an IG Threads user wrote.

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

Trudeau and Ivanka Trump made headlines when photographers captured her “swooning” over him during Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. She and her husband, Jared Kushner, were together had been married for 10 years when her alleged wandering eye caused a frenzy.