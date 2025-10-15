‘Dating a Married Man’: Katy Perry’s Steamy Bikini Pics with Former Canadian Prime Minister Go Viral as His Estranged Wife Claps Back at ‘Jealousy’ Claims

Pop star Katy Perry had the Internet buzzing after sizzling new photos of her and her new beau went viral online.

Just months after ending her engagement to Orlando Bloom, the “Firework” singer was spotted in a bathing suit kissing a man who’s reportedly still married — and fans think his wife isn’t taking it well.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance has fans calling his ex-wife Sophie “Jealous.” (Photos: Wikipedia, @sophiegregoiretrudea/Instagram, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Records)

Perry and the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, were seen locking lips on her superyacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. She was wearing a one-piece swimsuit, and Trudeau is seen cradling her buttocks in a picture snapped by a tourist.

“She’s got a smokin body,” said one Page Six reader, while another said, “She is “dating” a married man. Shame on her. Shame on him for doing this to his wife.”

When a few people noted that Trudeau and his wife have been “legally separated since 2023.” One person hit back, “So? That means he is STILL married. So now he is publicly cheating on his wife with Ms Perry.”

Days later, Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie, shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has fans pointing to their relationship.

“Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever,” she shared in a video posted on Oct. 13. “People, places, moments — they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed.”

Folks immediately assumed the former first lady of Canada was talking about her ex husband, and they left comments underneath her post, with one accusing her of “jealousy.”

“The beauty is in the being there,” she continued. “In the shared laugh, the quiet glance, the heartbeat of a place before it changes. Connection isn’t something we hold — it’s something we feel while it’s here. That’s the real magic: presence. Let yourself love what’s here, without trying to make it stay.”

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

One Instagram user replied in the comment section, “Not you releasing this after your ex was seen with Katy Perry. You left him. Didn’t you let go a long time ago?”

Another user wrote, “Sometimes the sting happens when we see them move on. It’s a natural thing. I hold zero judgment.”

But not everyone was understanding.

“Sounds like someone is suffering from jealousy, menopause and a midlife crisis all at once,” wrote a third Instagram user under Sophie’s post.

The former Mrs. Trudeau clapped back and replied to the comment on Oct. 15 with a laughing-crying emoji, adding, “How kind! You must be an angry being.”

Several users noted that Sophie was talking about her late father in the video that she shared with the post, and the 50-year-old former TV host noted in another comment that her posts are not about her ex-husband.

“All my content is related to what I learn on my own life path but it’s not associated with my former partner,” she wrote. “This should be clear and that’s the way I want to keep it.”

The Trudeaus were married in 2005 and had three children before separating in 2023, according to People. Perry ended her engagement to “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Orlando Blum in June, and she and Trudeau were seen having a romantic dinner in Montréal back in July.