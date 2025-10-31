‘Disrespectful’: Katy Perry’s Cake Toss Goes Left After Crew Member Ducks, Leaving the Team to Eat Dessert Straight Off the Floor

“Firework” singer Katy Perry surprised fans with the shocking way she chose to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Earlier this week, the birthday girl shared a video of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake while in Paris, France.

However, Perry’s decision to pick up her birthday cake and try to throw it at a crew member, then forcing everyone to feast off the floor has social media fuming.

Katy Perry throws her birthday cake on the floor. (Photos: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, @katyperry/Instagram)

The “Roar” singer laughed as her hungry dancers were forced to get their taste of the cake off the floor. After seeing the video, Daily Mail readers called her a “spoiled brat” for the way she destroyed her birthday cake in such an aggressive manner.

“Someone spent hours making that. Whether it was brought in or most likely they got tour catering to make it, it’s wasteful and massively disrespectful,” said one person.

Another noted, “My family can’t afford even butter at the end of the month. And she is wasting delicious cake?”

“Imagine that you spend money on a birthday cake for someone hoping that you will eat it with them, just to see them actually throwing a whole cake on the floor,” added another.

“Let the workers eat floor cake,” added another. “Katy Perry selfish? No way! Who would’ve thought that? It’s all about me!”

Perry’s cake drama made headlines just like recent photographs of her public debut during date night with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to TMZ, the “Dark Horse” singer and the still-married Trudeau made their romance official when they stepped out in Paris on Oct. 25. The new couple reportedly went to a cabaret show at the famed Crazy Horse Paris and were captured holding hands after.

Trudeau and Perry were recently photographed kissing and cuddling aboard the singer’s yacht off the California coast, but neither had confirmed their romance until they were spotted together in France. The pair were also seen dining in Montreal back in July, and Trudeau later attended one of Perry’s concerts — fueling headlines about their unexpected relationship.

Perry recently separated from fiancé Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau is separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire.