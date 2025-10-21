‘Hugh Blow to Kevin’: Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Trashed Online After Marrying the Man Fans Say Kevin Should’ve Never Trusted

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has officially become a wife again, just one year and a half finalizing their divorce.

The “Yellowstone” actor and Baumgartner were together for almost three decades, spending nearly 20 years as husband and wife. But on Saturday, Oct. 18, Baumgartner tied the knot with another man who has close ties to her ex-husband.

After months of speculation and rumors, she married former family friend and neighbor Josh Connor. The two said their “I dos” on the Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, during an intimate ceremony in front of about 100 people.

Ironically, she and Costner got hitched the same way.

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, has married a financier less than two years after their divorce. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

The former pair married just outside of Aspen, Colorado, in September 2004 at Dunbar Ranch, named after Costner’s character in his Academy Award-winning directorial debut, “Dances With Wolves.”

He bought the 160-acre property for $30 million in 2000, which housed their 300 guests, who enjoyed a softball game, a welcome BBQ and other outdoorsy activities during their Western-themed wedding weekend.

Baumgartner toned things down for her nuptials to Connor in front of only 100 loved ones, including their children. Walking down the aisle, she wore a Mira Zwillinger custom gown decorated with white flowers. For her second look at the reception, she changed into a white satin dress with a thigh-high slit. The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo. just over 100 of their closest family and friends, including their children.

An unnamed attendee described the wedding as “magical” to PEOPLE. They said, “The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.”

A friend of the couple claimed they are both looking forward to in their futures. The friend said, “For the couple, the most exciting part is simply building an authentic, joy-filled life together. They are embracing the peace of this new beginning — focusing on the everyday moments that matter most.”

The outlet shared pictures from the ceremony and the beautiful ranch it was held on. In one photo, the couple embraced each other and smiled while looking into each other’s eyes. In another, Baumgartner and her new husband held hands while beaming at their reception as they walked down an aisle, greeting their guests.

But, based on Connor’s looks, some fans believe that Baumgartner may have taken a loss after her divorce from Kevin.

One person online reader wrote, “Wow, from Costner to that? Not a looker is he?”

Another asked, “Didn’t she and Kevin recently divorce? Jumping out of one marriage just to jump into another is very telling.”

Some even speculated that Baumgartner began seeiing each other during her marriage to Costner.

“She has been cheating with his former friend for quite a while. The betrayal must be a huge blow to Kevin,” one person alleged. “She deliberately flaunt[ed] the wedding pics to hurt him. I don’t think this is the only time she cheated.”

A fifth typed, “She cheated on Kevin with this guy?! What a dope. The new husband is an even bigger dope. If she cheated with you, she will cheat on you. I give less than a year.”

“Hilarious. The ex-friend of Kevin’s sure deserves her. She downgraded,” joked another.

There’s no solid evidence that Baumgartner committed adultery with Connor while still married to Costner, but some commenters seem convinced that something very shady was going on due to overlapping timelines.

The “Bodyguard” star was reportedly blindsided by his ex-wife’s new relationship after allegedly learning about it through their kids. In the months following the divorce, Costner began spending more time traveling or at Hollywood events, getting cozy with the likes of Nia Long, Jennifer Lopez and singer Jewel.

Baumgartner was first spotted with Connor vacationing in Hawaii in 2023, just two months after she filed for divorce from Costner in May — the same year Connor finalized his split from his ex-wife. They revealed their engagement in January 2025.

In an August 2023 response to Baumgartner’s request for financial documents, Costner said that he remained faithful to his wife during their marriage. His attorney stated that Costner, “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

She had been married to the “Hidden Figures” star for 18 years and shared their three kids; Cayden Wyatt Costner, 18, Hayes Logan Costner, 16, and Grace Avery Costner, 15.

After the finalization of their contentious divorce, Costner and Baumgartner were granted joint custody of their children. However, Baumgartner was awarded $63,209 a month in child support from Costner, a downgrade from her initial request for $165,000 in child support.

Before marrying Baumgartner, Costner was married to Cindy Silva, the mother of his daughters, Annie Costner, 41, Lily Costner, 39, and son, Joe Costner, 37.

Costner went onto have another son, Liam Costner, 30, with Bridget Rooney, niece of former Pittsburgh Steelers’ owner Dan Roone. He still owns his lucrative ranch in Colorado, where he reportedly rents out three homes on his property.