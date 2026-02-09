‘Got Me Quivering…Lord!’: Kevin Costner’s Selfie Explodes After One Fan Exposes Mom’s Longtime Affection — and Even Her Late Husband ‘Understood’

Kevin Costner has been in Hollywood long enough for most stars to slip into legacy mode, but a recent moment disrupted that assumption, pulling reactions that feel straight out of the “The Bodyguard” era.

Costner ignited a similar frenzy online, reminiscent of the late 1980s when he first rose to fame as an actor.

At 71, the Emmy-winning entertainer is drawing attention that most bachelors half his age wish they could, as millions of women have embraced Costner as a rugged sex symbol before and after his divorce.

Kevin Costner’s low-key photo set off a wave of nostalgia and admiration, reminding fans that his star power still lands right on time. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘He Wants the One He Can’t Have’: Kevin Costner Reportedly Nursing a Bruised Ego Amid Bombshell Claims ‘Bed-Hopping’ Fumbled His Romance with Singer Jewel

In 1987, his performance as Navy Lt. Tom Farrell in “No Way Out” helped seal that heartthrob reputation. The film’s now-iconic limousine scene sent audiences rushing to theaters, driving an opening weekend of $4,259,460, according to Box Office Mojo.

Nearly four decades later, a single photo of Costner is producing a similar response — a different era, the same pull.

Kevin Costner, “No Way Out,” 1987 pic.twitter.com/zSSzGuUdy7 — John with an H (@JDCubs) November 9, 2025

The “Horizon” actor shared a photo on social media of himself at a fashion event in Colorado. Dressed in a black turtleneck and a tan, fur-lined winter parka, Costner posed in front of an icy forest, looking very confident with his broad shoulders and his hands in his pockets.

His caption was brief and professional: “Big thanks to @moncler for having me out in Aspen. They put on a truly spectacular show.”

The star appeared as a celebrity guest on Jan. 31 at the fashion house’s major runway show, held at the picturesque T-Lazy-7 Ranch in Aspen, where Moncler Grenoble unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, according to SCMP.

He stared calmly into the camera, offering little else. That restraint did not slow the reaction.

Threads lit up almost immediately.

“Whitney in Heaven looking down,” one person wrote, pairing the comment with a GIF of Whitney Houston applauding at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Using another image of Houston, one person wondered, “Oh… we posting thirst traps now?”

Another user leaned into musical memory, posting, “First thing that came to my mind: ‘I wanna runnn to youuuuuuuu ohhh ohhh,’” referencing Houston’s hit from “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, where she and Costner starred together.

Another said, “The caption got me quivering…lord!”

“No wonder JLo was into him for a minute haha,” wrote another fan, pointing to rumors about Cosnter and Jennifer Lopez’s meetup in Aspen last year. Another said, “Kev said lemme show you sum real quick.”

Some reactions spanned generations, as many shared text messages of their exchanges after sending Costner’s photo.

One Threads user shared, “It’s my parents’ wedding anniversary and we’re all grieving my dad, but I know this cheered Mom up. She had a Crash Davis poster in their bedroom when I was a kid.”

The user added that she apologized to her mother for sharing the photo, calling it inappropriate. Her mother’s reply was simple: “Dad understood my relationship with Kevin.”

Others were shocked at their own attraction.

“Now Kevin Jerome Lavontré Costner, if you was any other Mayosapian trying to dry mack us like this during BHM, it would be a problem! But we f— with you the long way for being our favorite Bodyguard and shaking tail with them wolves. Moncler really PTSO our boi,” one person wrote.

The excitement over Costner’s Aspen swag continues to move forward, charting a new landscape after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in February 2024 after nearly 20 years of marriage. The split unfolded publicly and included months of legal disputes, closing out a relationship that spanned nearly three decades.

Baumgartner has since remarried, tying the knot with former family friend Josh Connor.

Costner, meanwhile, appears to be navigating his next chapter with less urgency.

Over the past year, the bachelor has been linked to several women, with reports framing his dating life as casual rather than committed.

Last summer, rumors connected him to producer Kelly Noonan Gores, and more recently, tabloid chatter placed him in the same social orbit as January Jones, though nothing beyond flirtation has been confirmed.

It has also been reported that he is allegedly interested in dating women much younger than he is. With posts like this and the response from generations of social media users, he might be able to nab one or two.