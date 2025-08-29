‘Kevin Is Back on the Saddle’: Kevin Costner Reportedly Dating Billionaire’s Ex-Wife Following Bruised Ego from Bedroom-Hopping Claims Since Brutal Divorce

Kevin Costner appears to be moving on from his second divorce with a new romance involving an actress-turned-producer.

It’s been over a year since the “Bodyguard” actor finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage.

In recent months, he’s been linked to several Hollywood beauties, but his budding romance with Kelly Noonan Gores, 46, appears to be all about fun.

Hollywood legend Kevin Costner is rumored to be dating a recently single wellness guru and filmmaker. (Photo by Gerald Matzka Exclusives/Getty Images)

“They are hanging out casually and were connected by friends,” an unnamed source revealed to Us Weekly.

“They both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups,” the source explained. “They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

Apparently, the “Yellowstone” actor met Noonan Gores through friends, though their alleged relationship is currently being described as “not serious” as both Hollywood veterans have gone through recent divorces.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. They have three children – two sons, 18-year-old Cayden and 16-year-old Hayes, as well as a 15-year-old daughter, Grace.

The tumultuous divorce, which included legal disputes over their $145 million Santa Barbara estate and attorney fees, was finalized in February 2024.

Costner reportedly pays Baumgartner a court-mandated $63,209 per month in child support while also covering the teenagers’ private school tuition and medical bills.

“It was something I had to think about 20 years ago, when I agreed to be married [again],” Costner told People in June 2024. “I had been divorced once and that was rough with kids.”

Costner also has three children with his first wife, Cindy Silva, whom he divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage. He also shares another son with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner, 50, has moved on and is now engaged to financier Josh Connor, 49, which was revealed in January 2025, though rumors of their relationship began in 2023. As previously reported, Connor met Christine through their teenage daughters, who happened to be best friends.

Costner’s rumored new girlfriend was previously married to Israeli American businessman Alec Gores, 72. Noonan Gores and Alec married in October 2016 and announced they were divorcing in December 2024 months after Costner’s divorce was final.

Despite splitting from the billionaire, Noonan Gores called the father of her 6-year-old daughter, Riley, her “best friend” during a January 2025 episode of the “HEAL with Kelly” podcast.

Noonan Gores is the latest woman to be connected to the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

“Good for him, man,” said one person on X. Another person advised him, “Don’t get married again, Kevin…”

But a third noted, “Seems like Kevin is back in the saddle again. It’s been a while since he was out riding according to friends.”

There has been recent speculation that Costner was romantically linked to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, whom he was seen mingling with at a bar during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, earlier this year.

Many have also tied him to “The Best Man” actress Nia Long, after she shared a cozy photo of the two online and “You Were Meant for Me” singer Jewel.

“He’s not used to being rejected, and Jewel jilting him after his wife dumped him for his friend did a number on his ego,” an anonymous purported insider told RadarOnline in July about Costner supposedly fumbling his chances with the Grammy-nominated musician.

While Costner’s love life makes headlines, his entertainment career is continuing as well. He is set to produce, direct, and act in the upcoming third and fourth installments in the “Horizon: An American Saga” western film series.

The California-bred movie legend won two Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director) for his work on the 1990 western “Dances with Wolves.” His filmography also contains standout performances in 1989’s “Field of Dreams,” 1992’s “The Bodyguard”, and 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Noonan Gores’ IMDb page shows she has acted in projects such as 1991’s “Scissors,” 2008’s “Erased,” 2010’s “Turbulent Skies,” and 2018’s “Con Man.” She is also listed as an executive producer of 2015’s “Tooken” and 2016’s “Cash Flow.”