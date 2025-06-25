‘Costner was Betrayed By His Friend and His Wife’: Kevin Costner’s Friends Reportedly Plan to Sabotage His Ex-Wife’s Wedding to New Man as ‘Yellowstone’ Filming Is Blamed for Their Split

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s two teenage kids may be all the former lovebirds share two years after their separation. They are parents to sons Cayden, 18, and Hayes, 16, and daughter Grace, 15. The pair had been married for 18 years when they finalized their divorce in February 2024.

Baumgartner, 51, quickly found love again in, friend of the family and former neighbor Josh Conor. The fashion designer filed to end the marriage to Costner in April 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rumors of Baumgartner’s romance with the financier surfaced amid her divorce proceedings from the actor, 70.

Kevin Costner’s friends are reportedly upset over his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s upcoming wedding to a friend of the family. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

She and Conor’s engagement was revealed in January 2025. She has reportedly been eyeing a luxury wedding also in Hawaii, and the guest list is expected to be small, limiting invites to family and close pals.

“Kevin’s true friends immediately cut off Christine and Josh and would never attend their wedding, even if invited. Their loyalty to Kevin is solid,” a purported insider told the Daily Mail. The exes agreed to share joint custody of their children, and that Costner would pay $63,000 in monthly child support, despite her seeking $175,000 per month.

The individual continued, “In the end, Christine walked away with much less than she expected, receiving a $1.6 million settlement and reduced child support. Kevin is just happy that she has found someone who can support her expensive lifestyle because she wouldn’t be able to afford this wedding on her own.”

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner ‘so in love’ with boyfriend Josh Connor as they have romantic date ‘where it all started’ https://t.co/qwYK8tXedy pic.twitter.com/HPR5PwhDrZ — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2024

A reaction to the latest of Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce fallout read, “Well at least if he comes around – he will be around for this marriage instead of his own when he had her – neglence leads to loneliness. Stay away Kev you’re out.”

Costner’s absence while filming is said to have challenged any semblance of work-life balance.

“At times, his career has taken precedence over his home life,” a source told People in May 2023. The individual claimed Costner knew his second wife was “unhappy” as he began working on “Horizon: An American Saga.” Filming reportedly played a role in his departure from the successful series “Yellowstone” last summer.

Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner keep their distance in awkward family reunion at son’s graduation https://t.co/rrc895z5Su pic.twitter.com/rxZ38fj2EC — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2025

A few others were still stuck on the idea of Cosnter’s ex-wife marrying someone who was considered a famy friend.

“Is he friend of the family? The one she went to Hawaii with after the split?” said one person. Another replied, “Yes he is the “friend” she went to Hawaii with. Prior to that he was Costner’s friend. Costner was betrayed by his friend and his wife.”

Two months after she filed for divorce, Baumgartner and Conor were spotted in July 2023 in Hawaii, according to People magazine. But fans warned her, “Hope she remembers that how you get em is how you lose em.”

Baumgartner and Cosnter attended their son Cayden’s high school graduation this month but allegedly did not interact.

Prior to his 18-year marriage to Baumgartner, “The Bodyguard” star was married to first wife Cindy Silva for 16 years. The parents of three kids — Annie, Lily and Joe — settled their divorce for a reported $80 million in 1994. Costner is also a dad to son Liam, whom he shares with ex Bridget Rooney.