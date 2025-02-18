‘That Man Loves Chocolate’: Kevin Costner Getting Cozy with Nia Long Sparks Relationship Rumors Following His Ex-Wife’s Engagement Bombshell

Nia Long fans have found her the perfect leading man to cozy up to when cameras are rolling and, more importantly, when they are off.

The hunk that has the Black Hollywood darling’s supporters rooting for romantic magic is none other than Academy Award winner Kevin Costner.

Long, 54, and the “Yellowstone” star, 70, caught the attention of more than 92,000 Instagram users when she posted a photo of them on her timeline. The black and white image shows Costner wearing glasses while standing over Long’s shoulder as they both smiled into the camera. Its caption read, “The only Kevin I know,” and was sealed with a pink heart.

Nia Long fuels relationship rumors after posting flirty photo with fellow actor Kevin Costner. (Photos: Nialong/Instagram, Kevincostner/Instagram)

The two industry veterans snapped the flick while celebrating pal Chris Rock’s 60th birthday with several other A-listers on Feb. 15 at New York’s Crane Club.

In the flood of posts from the shindig, the “Love Jones” star also posed with the man of the hour, as well as Eddie Murphy, Kenan Thompson, Billie Woodruff and several others. Among the many photos shared from that night, Costner’s had fans worked up, receiving nearly 100,000 likes.

“Risk it all sis,” wrote one person in the comments. Another person took a similar approach, only instead, they focused on the bachelor. That person typed, “Shoot your shot, Kev.”

An even more enthusiastic person gushed, “I know yall are friends but…Ooo yall look fine as hell together.”

As far as the public knows, Long is presumed to be single since apparently ending her 12-year relationship with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka in 2022 after the former Boston Celtics head coach’s cheating scandal with a staffer.

Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, just finalized their divorce in February 2024, a mere 10 months after their separation was revealed.

An Us Weekly insider told the publication earlier this month, “[Costner] wants to get out more and maybe meet the right person. He feels optimistic.” He has reportedly been on a few dates but remains a free agent. His ex has since become engaged to financier Josh Connor.

Look at what Kevin Costner posted in his Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/W0uj2iShwF — C 💜 (@Chanchanchan_6) January 19, 2025

A more humorous reaction read, “He’s sexy AF…that man loves chocolate.” The latter sentiment was echoed by multiple women in reference to Costner’s enduring love for his “Bodyguard” co-star Whitney Houston.

The singer’s on-screen love interest fondly eulogized the icon at her funeral in 2012 and has continued to speak lovingly and dotingly about her in interviews, and most recently in a post reflecting on his in January.

The amazing @kevinhart4real Thank you for letting me "play" with you 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/uV4eEx5JpI — Nia Long (@NiaLong) December 5, 2014

Deeper into Long’s comments, a different conversation developed as multiple people interpreted the post as a slight to one of her former co-stars. One of the remarks stated, “So you don’t know Kevin hart? Ouch nia.”

The actress and Kevin Hart worked together multiple times on his defunct television show “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” where she portrayed an over-the-top sex addict with the hots for the comedian.

Someone else asked, “What Kevin Hart do?” Despite the speculation, there are no reports suggesting that the two professionals have suffered a personal falling out. They were last seen together laughing and posing for photos with Don Cheadle and his wife and Rich Paul and Adele at an NBA playoff game in May 2023.