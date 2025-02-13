‘So Obvious She Was Having an Affair’: Kevin Costner Could Alter Divorce Deal After Ex-Wife’s Engagement to Father of Their Daughter’s Best Friend ‘Blindsided’ Him

Actor Kevin Costner is reportedly weighing his legal options after his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner announced her engagement to wealthy financier Josh Connor — just 11 months after their bitter divorce was finalized.

As previously reported, Baumgartner and Connor became engaged on Jan. 26. Rumors of their romance began swirling in January 2024. An unnamed source told Daily Mail Costner felt “felt sucker punched” after learning about the engagement from his children. According to the Daily Mail, despite ongoing chatter that Connor was a neighbor and friend to Costner, he had actually met Christine through their teenage daughters who happened to be best friends. Still, Costner reportedly would have rather have been informed of the engagement by his former wife. He is said to feel so betrayed by the news that he is now looking to modify their divorce settlement agreement.

Alleged sources close to the 70-year-old “Yellowstone” star and his ex spoke to Radar Online and said that he is living in the past, while his ex is working to build a future with her new man.

With his ex-wife now set to marry another man, with even more wealth than he has, Radar reports its supposed insiders claim the actor is considering his legal options to alleviate some of the financial losses incurred during their divorce, although it is not clear from that reporting what part of his outlays he’d be allowed to recover after a divorce settlement both sides agreed to.

Lowered from $129,755 per month, Costner currently pays Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support for their three children — Caden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14. He also covers the children’s school and medical bills.

Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner received a $1.5 million payout from Costner.

Although the remaining financial details of the couple’s divorce settlement have not been disclosed publicly, there could be changes made if Costner should return to court following Baumgartner’s bombshell engagement reveal.

Kevin Costner may reword his divorce settlement now that his ex-wife is looking to remarry. (Photo by GAmanda Edwards/WireImage)

However, people in Baumgartner’s camp have made it clear that money is not on her mind and that she is “solely focused on her future” and making sure the three kids, all minors, are safe.

“It is entirely Kevin’s choice if he wants to live in the past. Christine is solely focused on her future and happiness for her kids, Josh and, for the first time in a long time, herself,” the person said, adding, “Anyone who knows Christine knows how she has dedicated her life to her family and caring for her kids has remained her focus this whole time.”

When the Daily Mail posted the story, many of its readers sided with the ex-wife and her pursuit of a new life.

“I can’t see she has done any wrong, married for a long time, brought up his kids while he did what he wanted, she deserves a life and happiness now,” one person wrote.

Another added, “It’s more than 11 months. They both left their spouses for each other. Why wait any longer? Both are now divorced and broke up both of their families to be together. Might as well make it official.”

A third comment read, “Pay the remaining years of child support (they will all be over 18 within 4 years) and move on. Work on your relationship with your kids, and don’t look back.”

But not all saw it from Baumgartner’s perspective, believing she was not honest when married to the movie star.

Someone else wrote, “It was so obvious that she was having an affair; the answer is in the explanation given by Christine Baumgartner when she first filed for divorce in 2023. I remember that I commented on it. She would never divorce Kevin Constner if there was no another man.”

Their divorce battle made headlines when Baumgartner initially refused to leave the family’s $145 million Santa Barbara estate, despite a prenuptial agreement that stipulated Costner retained ownership of the home, which he purchased in 1988. The actor ultimately provided Baumgartner with $1 million for new housing.

Costner, though concerned about where his children would live, did not want the housing issue to be a huge concern. According to documents filed in the divorce, his first marriage to Cindy Silva, who is the mother of his older three children, left the “Hidden Figures” star with the short end of the stick and without the marital home.

“I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home,” The Daily Mail reported Costner wrote. “I never wanted this to happen again.”

Aside from the housing issue, tensions between the former couple escalated when Costner accused Baumgartner of charging $95,000 to his credit card for legal fees, including attorney costs and a forensic accountant.

Baumgartner originally sought $165,000 per month in child support to “maintain their children’s lifestyle,” but the court ultimately reduced the amount to $63,209.

Meanwhile, sources close to Costner say he is still processing everything that has transpired and is in no rush to enter another serious relationship.

Despite the potential for another legal showdown, Baumgartner and Connor are reportedly “over the moon and excited for their future together.”

Their engagement follows months of speculation about their relationship, signaling the couple’s readiness to embark on a new chapter together. Marked by an emerald-cut ring that symbolizes “clarity, strength, and a transparent relationship,” this development adds another layer to what has been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about breakups.

The legal dispute with Baumgartner saw his high-powered attorney, Laura Wasser, file a court order demanding that Baumgartner vacate the home, while Baumgartner’s legal team countered with a restraining order to prevent Costner from taking their children out of state or selling off assets.

Now, with Baumgartner preparing to marry again, all eyes are on Costner to see if he will challenge the financial terms of their divorce. The actor may not be done fighting yet.

Meanwhile, Baumgartner remains focused on her future, building a new life with Connor and ensuring her children’s well-being remains the top priority.