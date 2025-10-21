‘I Didn’t See That Coming’: Ivanka Trump’s Scandalous Dating Past Comes Back to Haunt Her with Shocking Details About a 47-Year Age Gap and Trump’s Controlling Nature

When Eric Trump exposed his sister Ivanka Trump‘s teenage crush on Guns N’ Roses lead frontman, the internet didn’t just raise eyebrows — it pulled up receipts.

The shocking revelation has reignited talk about Ivanka’s previous romantic ties to another legendary musician, Quincy Jones, revealing what some see as a pattern of her alleged taste for men who openly despise her father.

Ivanka Trump’s past with men who put her father on blast connects back to a rockstar and a legendary R&B producer. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)



According to her brother’s new memoir, “Under Siege,” a young Ivanka had a signed Axl Rose poster hanging in her Trump Tower bedroom, complete with the rocker’s signature bandanna, tattoos, and leather jacket look.

The 41-year-old businessman recalled how the band’s hit “November Rain” played during their family’s flight on Election Day last year, reminding Eric of his sister’s adolescent fascination with the controversial frontman. Ivanka, who graduated from exclusive Connecticut private school Choate Rosemary Hall in 2000, grew up during the height of Guns N’ Roses’ fame, when songs like “Paradise City” dominated radio.

In his vocal opposition to Trump, Axl Rose encouraged fans at a 2016 Mexico City concert to destroy a piñata resembling the then-president-elect. The rocker even called out Ivanka directly in 2018, tweeting that her role in the White House administration was “inappropriate” after she defended her father against misconduct allegations.

Daily Mail readers were quick to connect the dots about her having crushes on men who dislike her dad.

“I didn’t see that coming… Ivanka had curious taste as a young girl,” one person observed.

The revelation immediately brought Jones back into the conversation.

In a 2018 interview with Vulture that became infamous for its candor, the “Secret Garden” creator casually mentioned that he once went on a date with Trump’s daughter around 2006, when she was 25.

Jones claims fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger helped arrange with a meeting with Ivanka through his daughter Kidada, who was working with him at the time. Jones didn’t mince words about his attraction for Ivanka, calling Ivanka attractive and noting she had “the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life.”

The then-84-year-old Jones was equally blunt about his feelings toward Donald Trump.

“I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy [one]. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him,” Jones stated in the same interview. He went further, suggesting that Trump lacked genuine leadership skills and was simply “telling uneducated rednecks what they want to hear.”

While some reports dismissed Jones’ claims at the time, with an unnamed source telling Town & Country at the time, “This story is not true,” the music legend stood by his account. The 27-time Grammy winner continued criticizing Trump’s presidency, later donating to Kamala Harris’ primary campaign in 2019, against Trump until his death in 2024.

One Daily Mail reader summed up the pattern with dark humor: “Most people hate Don. She can’t eliminate everyone.”

Another quipped, dismissing the uproar as silly: “I hear she had a crush on Big Bird when she was 3 years old and Big Bird is a Trump hater.”

A third said, “I love Trump but Ivanka is repulsive- grabbing fame and turning on her father- go away! How did the Trump boys turn out so well and Ivanka so self obsessed.”

The pattern of seeming to adore people who are vehemently against her dad extended beyond childhood crushes and alleged dates and into their personal association.

Recently, images of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner seemingly gleefully sitting near Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a Reform Alliance charity event in Atlantic City raised eyebrows, particularly given the Carters’ well-documented support for Democratic figures and their distance from the Trump family.

But you can literally see Ivanka Trump right across from Jay- Z and Beyonce.. so maybe they weren’t right next to each other but definitely at the same table. — dollyyy (@omgitsuki) September 16, 2025

Despite these complicated relationships, Ivanka has maintained her loyalty to her father while simultaneously distancing herself from his political world.

She stated in January on the Skinny Confidential’s “Him & Her Show” podcast that while she loves “policy and impact,” she hates politics.

“There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine,” said Ivanka. “To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it’s a very dark, negative business. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it — the fight. That was never me.”