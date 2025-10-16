‘That’s What I Was Thinking’: Ivanka Trump’s Family Photo Sparks Backlash After Fans Notice What She Reportedly Tried to Erase

Ivanka Trump hit Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to her father and husband — but social media users think something’s off in her comments section.

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter shared a glowing post applauding both him and Jared Kushner for what Ivana described as their crucial roles in the negotiations.

Her message read like a celebration of moral victory and divine purpose, calling the moment a “triumph of faith, courage, and shared humanity.” But not everyone was convinced it was something to celebrate.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Ivana praised her father’s leadership, saying he “sees you, hears you, stands with you,” and credited his guidance with inspiring hope for peace in a region long defined by turmoil.

‘I Don’t Think Melania Likes Ivanka’: Melania Trump’s Blunt Text to Ivanka and Her Husband Adds Fuel to Rumors She Tried to Push Donald Trump’s Daughter Out of the Picture

In her caption, she wrote, “I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak. Deeply proud of my husband @jaredckushner and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible.”

She continued, “Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity. But I hold on to hope that one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together. Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.”

Ivana’s followers quickly flooded the comments with heart emojis and applause for her father’s “leadership” and her husband’s “vision.”

But a few sharp-eyed users under the same post noticed something unusual — there wasn’t a single harsh word about Trump in sight.

“These are bots commenting lol. Obvious they deleted all the negative comments,” one user wrote.

Another added, “That’s what I was thinking — they only allow the comments that are praising them.”

Given how polarizing Trump remains, critics questioned the sudden calm. Still, a handful of dissenters managed to break through the filter.

One bluntly told her, “No one likes your dad or your family.” Another said, “Your father is a horrible human. So sorry for you.”

Someone else added, “Those people u have mentioned are the main cause of the chaos in the world.”

This post marks one of the few times Ivanka has publicly spoken about her father’s political efforts since his latest administration began. During his first term, she and Kushner served as advisers in the White House. Now, Ivana’s largely stepped back from public life, often spotted enjoying a life of leisure.

Ivanka Trump in Miami a few days ago 🌸⚓️ pic.twitter.com/7iAgShj4eb — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) October 10, 2025

Just last month, photographers caught her yachting in Miami with supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss — her sister-in-law through Kushner’s brother Joshua. Kushner himself was notably absent from the outing.

Days later, Ivanka was back in the headlines after posting a photo carousel from New York’s Faena Hotel, wearing a sleek black mini-dress and strappy stilettos. Fans called her “Queen of Power and Elegance” as likes soared past 200,000.