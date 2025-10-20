‘His Reflexes Were Crazy’: George W. Bush Nearly Caught a Blow to the Face During Press Conference, and Fans Can’t Believe What He Did Next

George W. Bush once had to think fast when items came flying straight for his head, the internet still can’t get enough of his quick reflexes.

A video that recently circulated on Threads shows the former president dogding two objects being thrown at his head during a press conference, prompting a variety of reactions from fans online. “This video brings me so much joy. Still my favorite thing ever,” one social media user posted.

A clip of George W. Bush dodging objects being thrown at his head during press meeting has gone viral online. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

In the footage originally from 2008, Bush stands at a podium next to then-Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki when a man’s dress shoe was hurled in his direction. The Republican leader quickly ducked down as the footwear narrowly cleared the top of his head.

A second shoe followed soon after. It was stopped by Maliki, who reached his hand up to deflect the object from striking the U.S. commander in chief.

Bush managed to dodge both shoes with surprising reflexes, as she smiled, seemingly tickled by the outburst, as security sprang into action. He then joked about the encounter and brushed off the tension, a moment that continues to fascinate viewers years later for his calm, almost comedic reaction under pressure.

He even motioned to a Secret Service agent that he was okay. The disgruntled conference attendee who targeted the president was identified as Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi. At the time, Bush told ABC News, “It was amusing. I mean, I’ve seen a lot of weird things during my presidency and this may rank up there as one of the weirdest.”

In the Middle East, throwing a shoe or showing the sole of a show at someone is an offense equivalent to throwing dirt. However, Bush said he did not feel insulted. Present-day, folks have declared that the debacle will never not be funny.

George W. Bush ~ A Rare Thread 🧵



1. In 2008 during a press conference in Baghdad an Iraqi journalist famously threw his shoe at then President-George W. Bush as a form of protest. pic.twitter.com/5t19L3qlod — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) August 23, 2025

One user theorized that Bush was a handful during his upbringing, so the show throw was familiar. They wrote, “He been dodging shoes since childhood I KNOW Lady Barbara was throwing them thangs at his tail OFTEN.”

A second reaction read, “This is how I knew Bush could fight and look at that smirk.” A third individual remained fixated on “his smug smile,” which proved just how unbothered he was by the incident.

People with a shared disdain for Bush and Donald Trump left comments like, “W had some reflexes on him. I would like to see the current ones reflexes.” Another said, “His reflexes was crazy tho.”

To the surprise of some, Trump touts himself as more superior president, even in area of fitness and mental aptitude, than past presidents Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.