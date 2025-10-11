‘Burst Out In Laughter!’: Trump Caught Glitching Again While Bragging About His ‘Perfect’ Score—And Then Everyone Finds Out What It Really Means

President Donnald Trump never misses a chance to boast about himself. And it was no different Thursday when he announced plans for a semiannual physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, which comes just six months after his last physical.

When telling reporters about it in the Oval Office, he just couldn’t help himself. He launched into a tirade about how great he is and how “perfect” his last cognitive test was.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“I also did a cognitive exam, which is always very risky because if I didn’t do well, you’d be the first to be blaring it, and I had a perfect score,” he crowed.

But he wasn’t done tooting his own horn.

“And one of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score. I had a perfect score. I got the highest score. That made me feel good,” Trump bragged.

The president, true to form, never misses an opportunity to bash his predecessors.

“When they asked would I like to do one I said yeah. I said, ‘Did Obama do it? Did Bush do it? Did Biden do it?’ I definitely, Biden wouldn’t have gotten the first three questions right. No, Biden didn’t do it. Biden should have done it,” he squawked.

The doctors never suggested that Bill Clinton should take a cognitive test.



Or George W. Bush.



Or Barack Obama.



Or Joe Biden.



The doctors have suggested that Donald Trump should take a cognitive test at least three times. — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 10, 2025

“I’m actually a person who believes that if you’re president, you should do a cognitive exam, but last time I took a cognitive exam, and it was a perfect score,” Trump continued.

Social media had a field day with Trump’s boast, so much so, they could hardly believe it was real or that anyone took him seriously.

“Is this old footage or is he just repeating and repeating himself from last year, 2018, he’s glitching again! Or am I?” this Threads user wondered.

“I really don’t understand all those people in there who don’t burst out with laughter every time he claims something that’s not possible or nearly true. I’ve got to hand it to them: great restraint you got guys and girls!,” asked one user on Threads to the viral post that garnered over 4,000 comments.

Another added, “Wait, is he still talking about that cognitive test he said he took back in trumpy 1.0???? How long ago was that????? Seriously????!!!”

THIS is the test #Trump means when says he scored perfect on the cognitive test. Even IF he did that, it doesn’t negate the fact he speaks in run on sentences, his grammar is atrocious, and repeatedly says the wrong name of people, countries etc https://t.co/d3k6QIlxuf pic.twitter.com/CBV0xrucUS — Travis Pratt (@Travispratt87) October 9, 2025

Others began to note that Trump’s brag was not all it cracked up to be.

“The wild part? The test he’s bragging about, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is designed to catch dementia, not crown Mensa members. You identify a few shapes, recall five words, and try not to forget the camel. It’s basically the ‘Can you tell a lion from a giraffe?’ test. Congratulations, I guess?” Threads user loviehomes pointed out.

But lovieshome wasn’t done. “The point isn’t the neuropsychological nuance of the MoCA, it’s that a man bragged for years about acing a dementia screening like it was the SATs. It’s the absurdity, the insecurity, the self-parody of it all.”

Trump insisted the first few questions were easy but guaranteed no one in the room would match his perfect score, “The doctors announced it and by the way, not the easiest test. The first few questions are pretty easy. Once you get into the middle it gets a little trickier and there aren’t a lot people in this room that would get every single question right, I can guarantee you that.”

The results of Trump’s latest physical were releaed on Friday evening. White House doctor Sean Barbarella said in a letter presented to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming the president was in excellent health.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” the letter read. “His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.”

While Trump’s heart age was interesting, his confirmed shots were even more surprising.

MAGA was never anti-vaccine, we were anti-mandatory vaccines. — Bobby Freeman 🇺🇸 (@BobbyFreemanUS) October 11, 2025

Barbarella’s letter continued, stating that Trump received a flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster shots.” The bit of news immediately stood out on social media.

One user Harry Sisson asked, “Well, well, well… Trump got a Covid shot today during his physical. I wonder if MAGA will melt down over this???”

Trump once again scored a perfect score on the cognitive exam. And between the heart age of a 65-year-old and a 30/30 cognitive score, everyone was convinced things were not as they seem.

“And what explains the gross pulmonary edema he had, the reported mini stroke he had, the bruising on his right hand, his obvious limping and so on. Amazing how a person can live their entire life as a lie and fantasy. His death will most likely be the biggest celebration in the world,” one Threads user contended.

Back in April, Leavitt also released the results from Trump’s physical completed six months ago in April.

As promised on Friday, President Trump’s Annual Physical Examination Results: pic.twitter.com/skWfSRZ18N — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2025

Trump may resume bragging about his latest cognitive test scores as early as today, but time will tell.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, was developed by a Canadian neurologist as a screening tool to help detect mild cognitive impairment. It contains questions designed to test cognitive function by assessing a patient’s language, memory, visuospatial abilities and orientation, among other assessment categories, according to MoCAcognition.com.